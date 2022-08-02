ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

Click10.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
ARIZONA STATE
Click10.com

Consultant pleads not guilty in Florida ‘ghost candidate’ case

SANFORD, Fla. – A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from the Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida has pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges during his first court appearance.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Vote 2022: Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez explains DeSantis school board endorsements

MIAMI – Although the school board races are nonpartisan, Florida Republicans are turning these into battlegrounds during this election season. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is leading the charge for change. She said Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make sure parents are not kept “out of the equation” and that the school districts are held accountable.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Click10.com

All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens greets supporters as he head into his polling place to vote in Missouri's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Innsbrook, Mo. Greitens is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate being vacated Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who is not seeking re-election. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
MISSOURI STATE
Click10.com

Massive amount of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A large amount of cocaine is in the hands of authorities after it was found in the Florida Keys. Customs and Border Patrol agents responded after the cocaine washed ashore in multiple areas. Good Samaritans found a total of 126 pounds of cocaine in Key...
KEY LARGO, FL
Click10.com

Florida girl, 6, missing since July, found safe

FORT MYERS, Fla. – State law enforcement officials found a southwest Florida girl who was missing since July on Wednesday hours after alerting the public about her disappearance. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 6-year-old Zainab Hassan had been last seen in the 2200 block of Fowler...
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Florida gas prices dip below $4 a gallon; lowest since March

Gas prices in Florida dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing the 7-week downward trend, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, the state average has now dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June and is back below $4 a gallon for the first time since March 6.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy