California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.local10.com
Related
Click10.com
Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Click10.com
Consultant pleads not guilty in Florida ‘ghost candidate’ case
SANFORD, Fla. – A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from the Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida has pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges during his first court appearance.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricanes: Where do they form, when do they strike?
If you live in South Florida long enough, you’re bound to develop a theory on why and when a hurricane will strike. When May is dry, look out. If a storm passes through the Hebert Box, we’re in trouble. And these are just the theories from meteorologists (dry...
Click10.com
Vote 2022: Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez explains DeSantis school board endorsements
MIAMI – Although the school board races are nonpartisan, Florida Republicans are turning these into battlegrounds during this election season. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is leading the charge for change. She said Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make sure parents are not kept “out of the equation” and that the school districts are held accountable.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens greets supporters as he head into his polling place to vote in Missouri's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Innsbrook, Mo. Greitens is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate being vacated Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who is not seeking re-election. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Click10.com
Massive amount of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A large amount of cocaine is in the hands of authorities after it was found in the Florida Keys. Customs and Border Patrol agents responded after the cocaine washed ashore in multiple areas. Good Samaritans found a total of 126 pounds of cocaine in Key...
Click10.com
Florida girl, 6, missing since July, found safe
FORT MYERS, Fla. – State law enforcement officials found a southwest Florida girl who was missing since July on Wednesday hours after alerting the public about her disappearance. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 6-year-old Zainab Hassan had been last seen in the 2200 block of Fowler...
Click10.com
Florida gas prices dip below $4 a gallon; lowest since March
Gas prices in Florida dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing the 7-week downward trend, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, the state average has now dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June and is back below $4 a gallon for the first time since March 6.
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
Keys man stole roommate’s parrot, left injured bird at bus stop, deputies say
SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida Keys man Tuesday after they accused him of stealing his roommate’s eclectus parrot and leaving the badly injured bird on a bus stop bench. Forty-year-old Justin David Peters, of Summerland Key, faces a felony grand theft charge and a misdemeanor...
Comments / 0