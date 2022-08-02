Keeping the Mississippi River clean with the River Care Program

www.kbsi23.com
Drought, sluggish Mississippi River make small dead zone
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drought made the Mississippi River sluggish and led to a smaller than average dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico — an area where there’s too little oxygen to support marine life, the scientist who’s been measuring it for decades said Wednesday. Each year, investigators cruise the region to measure the zone. This year, they found it covers 3,275 square miles (8,500 square kilometers), said lead researcher Nancy Rabalais, of the Louisiana Marine Universities Consortium, and Steve Thur of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That’s just under 70% of the average-sized area predicted in early June. The oxygen-depleted area usually stretches from the Mississippi River into Texas waters but this year stopped at the Atchafalaya River, Rabalais said during a video conference.
kbsi23.com
IL Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M for renovations to Rend Lake Resort
BENTON, Ill. (KBSI) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced $17.5 million for renovations to the Rend Lake Resort on Wednesday. The resort has been closed since 2016. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool, and boatel, which collectively will enable the resort to host lodging guests, conferences, and other visitors and events.
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi lending a hand for Kentuckians devastated by flooding
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation gives individual farmers a voice
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving individual farmers a bigger voice when it comes to policies that affect them, that’s part of the mission of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Mike McCormick, president of the organization, was in Columbus today briefing business and community leaders on some of the...
Mississippi man pulls in 104-pound monster catfish on weekend fishing trip
A Mississippi man pulled out the catch of a lifetime when he caught a 104-pound catfish this weekend. Pictures of the catfish were posted on social media showing Brookhaven fisherman Christopher Halley carrying the behemoth in his arms. …. …. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Halley made the...
WLBT
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Higher prices at the grocery store impact all of us, and here in Mississippi, more tax gets tacked onto that bill than in any other state in the country. “We believe cutting the grocery tax in half is a tremendous benefit to our citizens,” said Speaker...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
kbsi23.com
Storms Wednesday Night into Thursday (8/3/22)
A Flood Watch is in place for much of Missouri and portions of western and northern Illinois through Thursday morning. Several inches of rain will be possible in this area through the overnight. Strong to severe storms are going to be possible for portions of eastern and southern Missouri into...
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in central Mississippi Tuesday, trapping some people in homes and offices. WLBT-TV reported fire department crews used boats to get people out of homes in Canton, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Jackson. Bubba Bramlett, district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, told WAPT-TV that floodwaters surrounded his office in Canton. “All of the staff, they pretty much got stranded there in the office,” Bramlett said. “We were able to get the cars out of there and everybody is safe and all of our people are out. Now, we’re just hoping the office doesn’t flood.”
Oxford Eagle
In Mississippi, Christian forgiveness does not equate to felony voting reforms
As Haley Barbour faced an onslaught of criticism for pardoning dozens of people convicted of felonies as his tenure as governor ended in 2012, he cited his Christian beliefs for his actions. “Christianity teaches us forgiveness and second chances. I believe in second chances, and I try hard to be...
466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
fox40jackson.com
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Eleven food establishments — including a college concession stand — cited in latest Mississippi restaurant inspections. Here’s the list.
In the last full week of July, 11 restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments. The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 24 and July 30 were:...
Nonprofit cracks 45-year-old cold case to name woman pulled from Mississippi River
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A team of volunteer DNA researchers was able to trace genealogy clues to determine the identity of a young woman pulled from the Mississippi River in St. Paul nearly 50 years ago. The nonprofit DNA Doe Project says it determined the woman was Mary Jensen. Her body was pulled from the river in 1977. At the time, investigators were unable to determine how long she'd been in the water or her cause of death. The case went cold for more than 45 years. However, in March of 2021, Butch Huston with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, reached out to the DNA Doe Project, group said. Later that summer, a team of researchers delved into the case. The team spent more than 850 hours looking at DNA evidence and following genealogy clues to figure out the woman's identity. The researchers cracked the case after discovering recent links to Finland and Italy. The search led investigators to comb through documents from those two countries, and they eventually determined that the woman was Jensen.
Mississippi joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the state would join a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States, according to Fitch. “Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion […]
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
WLOX
New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission program. Those eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program can receive up to $30 off their broadband service per month.
