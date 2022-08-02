Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey

www.1011now.com
Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Red Carpet Experience will return for a second year and with the help of donors it will be part of Nebraska athletics for many more. The future of the program has been solidified thanks to a gift from Fred and Sally Bekins foundation plus several other supporters across the state.
NSAA provides tools for more accurate heat measurement
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A year ago, on the opening day of high school football practice, came the shocking news that 16-year-old Omaha South junior Drake Geiger died after collapsing on the football practice field. It was a 91-degree day, with a heat index of 105. Over the past 25...
Huskers talk at B1G Volleyball Media Days
CHICAGO (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, along with seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik, represented the Huskers at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on Monday at the Big Ten Network Headquarters in Chicago. The Huskers participated in the Monday session of the two-day event from 1p.m....
Malcolm routs DCB, sweeps Legion State Titles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Connor Zegar struck out 11 batters while Jacob Clark went 2-for-2 with 6 RBI to lift Malcolm to the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Malcolm’s title comes two weeks after the organization won a Juniors State championship. Post 354 becomes just the fourth Class C team to complete the summer sweep.
Capital Jazz Society hosting Summer Jazz Series
Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line.
Tuesday scorcher
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot and humid day on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures around 100 degrees for much of Nebraska with heat indices from 103 to 110. A trough of low pressure and cold front will move through the region late this afternoon and tonight and this may trigger a few scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a bit cooler, but still hot.
Heat and humidity return Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front moving across Nebraska on Monday will potentially trigger a few isolated thunderstorms in northern and eastern Nebraska. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be quite hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Monday...
Summer, heat impacting local nonprofits
Local musicians from across Nebraska play at the Storm Cellar every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m.
Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected. On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting. According to police, the manager explained they were notified...
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in connection to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday morning, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln on Thursday, before being moved to Gage County.
Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road. LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and...
Election Commissioner announces voter registration site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a special voter registration drive on Wednesday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, 2022, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following time and location:
Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday
Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border.
Budget public hearing
Local musicians from across Nebraska play at the Storm Cellar every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m.
LPD gives details on kidnapping, assault arrests
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said two people were kidnapped and assaulted Thursday. Police have two suspects in custody.
High heat affects some Lancaster County construction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The heat is impacting everyone working outdoors, including road construction crews. When the temperatures get hot, project leaders are adjusting to get their work done safely. When temperatures are this hot, it can be dangerous for both the staff and the equipment. The county has had eight...
Omaha company helps others start businesses during pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local business is helping others grow. During turbulent times problem solvers often get ignored, there’s just too much noise. Even so, those who work with start-up companies are finding that’s not stopping everyone. One Omaha business is trying to spread the wealth. Mark...
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer
Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border.
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low orange for fourth week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a fourth week. Some key indicators have shown improvement. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a suspect destroyed $20,000 worth of clothing at JCPenney with a fire extinguisher. On Monday, around 9:52 a.m., officers were called to JCPenney at Gateway Mall on O Street for a vandalism. According to police, an employee explained the day before...
