Macon Re-Entry Coalition seeking volunteers to help with program

MVP Initiative reviewing progress on goals, asking for help from community
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Violence Prevention Initiative (MVP) leaders are calling on the community to help prevent violence in Macon-Bibb. Leaders are reviewing progress on the initiative’s goals so far. Coordinator Jeremy Grissom says blight is being tackled and that the initiative is working with Keep Macon-Bibb...
'She genuinely cares': Bibb County School District celebrates the 2023 Teacher of the Year
MACON, Ga. — CaTeah Collins, a physical education teacher at Weaver Middle School, fulfills her love for sports at the gym with her students and while coaching them. She is a former gymnast and has enjoyed sports her whole life. Collins considers herself to be motivating for her students....
Bibb County School District welcomes students back for new school year
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Bibb County went back to class on Wednesday. We visited Bruce Elementary School, where we saw nothing but smiles and excitement to start the new school year. Principal Kizzie Lott says she’s ready to start the year strong. “Our theme is Leaders...
Bruce Elementary launches new mentoring program for students
MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday morning, students across Bibb County started preparing for their first day of school. At Bruce Elementary some students will have the chance to join a new mentoring program this year. Just off Houston Avenue there's a new boss in town. "I am ready to...
Macon hospitals celebrate one year under Piedmont
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North are celebrating one year under the Piedmont banner. Both Macon hospitals became part of Piedmont on August 1, 2021, as a result of an agreement with HCA Healthcare. “As a Georgia-based provider, Piedmont has an excellent reputation in the...
"A better space to serve the citizens of Houston County' $21M Houston County State Court is almost finished
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — From Warner Robins to Perry--- the Houston County State Court Building construction is almost finished. Numerous crews have been working on the project for over a year. Structures are finished, and now they are working on the final touches. For the first time, County Chairman-Elect...
'I would suggest not driving alone' Central Georgia dementia specialist gives safety tips
MACON, Ga. — It can be challenging for families to take care of those with dementia; everyday tasks like driving to the store can put them in dangerous situations. Atrium Health Navicent Carlyle Place's Certified Dementia Practitioner, Cait McDaniels, said it is best to travel in pairs when it comes to driving.
Jones County parents sending kids back to school
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia students continue to return to the classrooms. Now, Jones County students are taking their turn. 13WMAZ visited Dames Ferry Elementary School in Gray. Dames is certified for STEM courses by the Georgia Department of Education. Parents pulled into the campus driveway to drop...
Forsyth Police Chief Harris set to retire soon
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Forsyth Police Chief, Eddie Harris, is planning to submit his retirement. According to City Manager, Janice Hall, Harris told Hall Friday, July 29th, that he would be submitting his retirement, though as of Wednesday August 3rd, he still hasn’t done so. Major Daniels...
'A new opportunity for us and the children': Bibb Superintendent speaks at backpack blessing event
MACON, Ga. — Today, parents and students in Bibb County met their new superintendent before the start of the school year this week at a backpack blessing event. Dan Sims takes over the helm after former superintendent Curtis Jones retired after 7 years. Sims shared a few words of...
Macon-Bibb asks families to recover unclaimed cremated bodies
MACON,GA (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County is asking relatives of 166 people who have been cremated and unclaimed to come forward. People who wish to claim their loved one’s ashes will need do so before September 19, 2022, according to the county. Any cremains unclaimed after that time will be...
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host hiring event Wednesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add to its team. The sheriff’s office will host a hiring event on Wednesday called “Breakfast with Recruiters.”. The sheriff’s office is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions in patrol, traffic, investigations and...
Central High School prepared for a new academic year
MACON, Ga. — As we continue back to school in Central Georgia, Central High School is prepared for their first day of the new school year. Parents dropped their scholars off to school around 7 Wednesday morning. Some students walked to campus, but everyone made it in safely. Central...
Applications open for City of Perry’s new youth advisory council
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is getting youth involved in city government through a new youth advisory council. The council will be made up of seven high school: two each from Veterans, Perry and Westfield High Schools and one at-large member. City officials want to gain...
Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
'We want somebody that wants to help people' Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts recruitment breakfast
MACON, Ga. — If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is having breakfast with recruiters on Wednesday, August 3. Sergeant Amanda Baker is a recruiter for the Sheriff's Office. She's no longer on patrol, but her favorite time during her career was helping people who had their belongings stolen get their stuff back.
Deputy charged with murder in Eurie Martin case continues to work as firefighter
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was 5 years ago when a video circulated of a black man being tased to death by three Washington County deputies. While the case awaits a possible second trial, 1 of the deputies remains in public safety, but works now as a volunteer firefighter.
Pediatricians' Checklist: Tips to get your student ready for the new school year
MACON, Ga. — For many Central Georgia kids this week, relaxing summer days will be replaced with 6 a.m. alarm clocks, homework, and after-school sports and band practice. To make the start of the school year a little smoother, here are some tips to help. Dr. Jason Smith with...
'Relieved of his duties:' City of Forsyth losing longtime police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)-- The City of Forsyth will soon be looking for a new police chief, according to City Manager Janice Hall. Hall told WGXA, that the chief's abrupt retirement came from a mutual agreement between herself and Chief Eddie Harris. The decision was made on Friday. Hall is the...
'Shop around' Rising cost of prescribed medications hits Georgians
GEORGIA, USA — It seems like everything is going up these days, including prescription medications. According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans cannot pay for their prescribed medications. Family practitioner nurse at Macon Volunteer Clinic, Justin Wolfe, says you can pay for your medication without rationing it.
