Construction Report: Airport Way corridor to increase pedestrian access
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Crews can be seen along Airport Way, part of a 10.2 million dollar project to make improvements in and around the road in Fairbanks. According to Kaitlin Williams, Publications Specialist with the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT), “We are working to improve the corridor between the Mitchell Expressway that connects to the Fairbanks International Airport.”
Frank Tomaszewski runs for Alaska House District 34
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Frank Tomaszewski is running for district 34 in the Alaska House. He said he is running to be a voice for those who feel unrepresented by their legislators. “What I would really love to see the legislature do is follow the law. I know it’s a unique concept, but for some reason over the past several years, the legislature has seemed to only follow some statutes and ignore others. I think it needs to be a legislature that follows the law and fulfills their promises as a legislator.”
Shots fired at a residence on Jones Road in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - There was a report of an assault involving a firearm and shots fired at a residence on Jones Road in Fairbanks just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers (AST) responded to the scene and identified the shooter as Isaac Reed. Isaac was reported leaving the residence on a bicycle with a female identified as Rhiannon Reed.
Toolik Field Station gets $19.7 million for next five years of operations
The Arctic’s largest scientific research station, a facility on Alaska’s North Slope, has received an increase in funding for the coming five years of operations, the University of Alaska Fairbanks announced on Tuesday. Toolik Field Station, located 370 miles north of Fairbanks, has received $19.7 million in NSF...
Trumpeter Swan shot along Chena Hot Springs Road
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the illegal shooting of a trumpeter swan. The incident occurred on Chena Hot Springs Road. According to Fish and Wildlife, on June 15...
Fairbanks man dies in ATV crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Friday in Fairbanks, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they were notified of a collision on Miller Hill Road at 11:50 p.m. Emergency Medical Services and troopers found Kevin...
Maxine Dibert runs for Alaska House District 31
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Maxine Dibert is running to represent District 31 in the Alaska House. She said she is running because she is dedicated to Fairbanks, where she was born and raised. “I’ve also taught in this district, 31, for the past 20 plus years at Denali Elementary School and have taught many of the students that still live in this district, and so education is going to be one of my top priorities and why I decided to run.”
Fairbanks Police Department seeks information on death of Meleah Angel Peter
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) is seeking information about the death of 19-year-old Meleah Angel Peter from Fort Yukon. Meleah and her mom came to Fairbanks on June 3. They were staying at the Sophie Station Hotel. She was scheduled to return to Fort Yukon on June 5 and never made the flight home. According to the Fairbanks Police Department, she passed away in Fairbanks on June 5, 2022.
