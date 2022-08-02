FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Frank Tomaszewski is running for district 34 in the Alaska House. He said he is running to be a voice for those who feel unrepresented by their legislators. “What I would really love to see the legislature do is follow the law. I know it’s a unique concept, but for some reason over the past several years, the legislature has seemed to only follow some statutes and ignore others. I think it needs to be a legislature that follows the law and fulfills their promises as a legislator.”

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO