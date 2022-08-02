ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Day Report Center opens in new Harrison County general services annex

By JoAnn Snoderly SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education refills interventionist positions, hires new principal Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Wednesday and dealt with a well-populated personnel agenda, which included dozens of appointments for intervention programs. The programs use interventionists, who are either teachers or tutors, to help students struggling in a specific subject. Interventionists will be...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Robotics club impresses Mon County (West Virginia) Commission

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Area Robotics (MARS) is a high school robotics competition team based in Morgantown, and it’s one of the best in the country. At Wednesday’s Monongalia County Commission meeting, four students with the team gave a presentation on its recent efforts and invited commissioners to its off-season marathon competition this weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education meets for rescheduled session

The Harrison County Board of Education met for a rescheduled session on Wednesday, which featured a personnel agenda that hired a new principal for Nutter Fort Primary and reinstated a variety of interventionists to help students recover learning losses. The board also provided updates on facilities including two new locations, which are Victory Elementary School and the relocated United High School.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Services#Annex#W Va#Wv News#The Day Report Center
WVNews

Sheila Marie Sayre

JANE LEW — Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Sheila Marie Sayre, 70, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, surrounded by loving family and in the comfort of her home. Sheila blessed this Earth and the lives...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport golf tops six-team field at Stonewall Resort

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf shot a team score of 337 to defeat five other teams Wednesday in an early-season match hosted by Buckhannon-Upshur at Stonewall Resort. The Indians were led by low medalist Jaden Gregory’s 82 as they defeated Parkersburg (371), North Marion (386), B-U (391),...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Post 437's big 5th inning dooms Post 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For four innings, Morgantown Post 2 pitcher Caleb Cottle held Philipsburg Post 437 of Pennsylvania to only a run. But a pair of two-run singles in the fifth inning lifted Post 437 to its 5-1 victory over Post 2 on Wednesday in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament at Dale Miller Field in Mylan Park.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Remembering Scully's greatness behind the microphone

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The television was flickering through the darkness of the night as I had fallen asleep on Tuesday, so Wednesday morning’s arrival came at first light with the picture still there and words seemingly being slurred in the background. Wiping the night’s sleep for...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy