Day Report Center opens in new Harrison County general services annex

Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education refills interventionist positions, hires new principal Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Wednesday and dealt with a well-populated personnel agenda, which included dozens of appointments for intervention programs. The programs use interventionists, who are either teachers or tutors, to help students struggling in a specific subject. Interventionists will be...
August edition of First Friday to be held in downtown Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s First Friday for August will have a back-to-school theme. The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library will hold its Back-to-School Bash today as part of the activities.
Robotics club impresses Mon County (West Virginia) Commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Area Robotics (MARS) is a high school robotics competition team based in Morgantown, and it’s one of the best in the country. At Wednesday’s Monongalia County Commission meeting, four students with the team gave a presentation on its recent efforts and invited commissioners to its off-season marathon competition this weekend.
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
Harrison County Board of Education meets for rescheduled session
The Harrison County Board of Education met for a rescheduled session on Wednesday, which featured a personnel agenda that hired a new principal for Nutter Fort Primary and reinstated a variety of interventionists to help students recover learning losses. The board also provided updates on facilities including two new locations, which are Victory Elementary School and the relocated United High School.
John Edward Anderson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Edward Anderson, 85, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesda…
Jesus Fest to bring live music, ministry and comedy to downtown Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen performers are slated to perform at Jesus Fest in downtown Clarksburg on Aug. 12-13. The free event will again be held at Jackson Square, with music, comedy, testimony and worship planned.
Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley, 73, of Bridgeport, passed away T…
Sheila Marie Sayre
JANE LEW — Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Sheila Marie Sayre, 70, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, surrounded by loving family and in the comfort of her home. Sheila blessed this Earth and the lives...
Bridgeport golf tops six-team field at Stonewall Resort
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf shot a team score of 337 to defeat five other teams Wednesday in an early-season match hosted by Buckhannon-Upshur at Stonewall Resort. The Indians were led by low medalist Jaden Gregory’s 82 as they defeated Parkersburg (371), North Marion (386), B-U (391),...
Post 437's big 5th inning dooms Post 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For four innings, Morgantown Post 2 pitcher Caleb Cottle held Philipsburg Post 437 of Pennsylvania to only a run. But a pair of two-run singles in the fifth inning lifted Post 437 to its 5-1 victory over Post 2 on Wednesday in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament at Dale Miller Field in Mylan Park.
Remembering Scully's greatness behind the microphone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The television was flickering through the darkness of the night as I had fallen asleep on Tuesday, so Wednesday morning’s arrival came at first light with the picture still there and words seemingly being slurred in the background. Wiping the night’s sleep for...
