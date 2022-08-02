Vols kick off second fall camp under Josh Heupel

www.wvlt.tv
wvlt.tv
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker’s formula for success
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee enters the 2022 season with a luxury that not many teams in today’s college football have: two veteran quarterbacks with significant starting experience at the Power 5 level. Despite competing with each other on a daily basis, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III have...
wvlt.tv
30 Days 30 Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee, and the countdown to Tennessee’s return to Neyland Stadium is on! The Vols are set to open the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State. 30 - Jeremy Banks. Cordova, Tennessee native and converted running back Jeremy...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Vols versus Butler Bulldogs in first game in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis bracket was announced on Monday, and the Tennessee Vols will open the tournament in a game against the Butler Bulldogs, University of Tennessee Athletics stated. The game is set for Nov. 23 at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas. The...
wvlt.tv
VFL Higgins leaving Farragut basketball for Science Hill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Jon Higgins is leaving Farragut as head basketball coach, accepting the same position at Science Hill in Johnson City. Admirals Athletics Director Donald Dodgen tells WVLT Sports, “Jon has been good for Farragut High and the basketball program.” A program he took over in 2017.
wvlt.tv
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears
Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears
wvlt.tv
Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee
Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee
wvlt.tv
Anything is Possible 2012: Lynn Petr
Anything is Possible 2012: Lynn Petr
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
wvlt.tv
More rain chances every day in the upcoming week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the hottest day in quite some time, a few storms will move south to north into the valley Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Some of these are going to cause flooding, near Knoxville. PLEASE do not drive through flooded roads. We are still...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
wvlt.tv
Hotter day with limited storm coverage, ahead of more downpours at times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is the steamiest day in this current weather pattern, but it’s also the driest for our area. We’re tracking some developing storms at times for the next several days, then more organized bands of rain for next week. Join us on the WVLT...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. Children’s Hospital outpatients explore at Camp Eagle’s Nest
East Tenn. Children's Hospital outpatients explore at Camp Eagle's Nest
wvlt.tv
Dollywood hiring for end-of-year festivals
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has scheduled three hiring events throughout the month of August to hire people for the upcoming end-of-year festivals, including the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. The hiring events will take place on Aug. 11, 18 and 25 from 2 p.m. to 6...
wvlt.tv
The heat and humidity crank back up Wednesday with limited rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are back and look to stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. The chance for spotty to scattered rain and storms continue as well, but rain should be limited. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
wvlt.tv
Heat cranks back up, with spotty storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity combine again this afternoon, and we’ll see a few more storms at times in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville gas prices more than $0.20 more per gallon than state average, AAA says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It might be worth taking a trip outside of Knoxville for cheaper gas, according to data from AAA. AAA’s website states that, as of Monday, the average price of regular gas in Tennessee is $3.78 a gallon. The Knoxville average for the same gallon is $0.20 more at $3.99, almost $4.00.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville food hall Marble City Market now locally owned
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Marble City Market food hall is now locally owned after “culinary duo” Ashley and Paul Moody purchased the space this week. The hall, located at 333 W. Depot Ave. in downtown Knoxville, already played host to the couple’s restaurant Smash City Burgers. The couple opened the burger joint in 2020 and said they plan to add another space - Valley Fresh Kitchen - soon.
wvlt.tv
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
wvlt.tv
Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Northview Senior Academy student’s research project on the Little Pigeon River in Sevier County has earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Travis Rawlinson started his research project and collected samples at four points along the river. He compared bacteria levels from 2013 to...
