ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols kick off second fall camp under Josh Heupel

By Zack Rickens
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker’s formula for success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee enters the 2022 season with a luxury that not many teams in today’s college football have: two veteran quarterbacks with significant starting experience at the Power 5 level. Despite competing with each other on a daily basis, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

30 Days 30 Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee, and the countdown to Tennessee’s return to Neyland Stadium is on! The Vols are set to open the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State. 30 - Jeremy Banks. Cordova, Tennessee native and converted running back Jeremy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

VFL Higgins leaving Farragut basketball for Science Hill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Jon Higgins is leaving Farragut as head basketball coach, accepting the same position at Science Hill in Johnson City. Admirals Athletics Director Donald Dodgen tells WVLT Sports, “Jon has been good for Farragut High and the basketball program.” A program he took over in 2017.
FARRAGUT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
wvlt.tv

Full Service Barbeque closing for business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee

Quinn Gabriel Rayder is accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County deputy who approached him at a shopping center. Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Anything is Possible 2012: Lynn Petr

Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say. The suit alleges a child was able to climb up a rock wall without a harness before falling and hitting his head on concrete. Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky...
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Davey O'brien
wvlt.tv

More rain chances every day in the upcoming week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the hottest day in quite some time, a few storms will move south to north into the valley Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Some of these are going to cause flooding, near Knoxville. PLEASE do not drive through flooded roads. We are still...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music City Bowl#American Football#College Football#Maxwell Award
wvlt.tv

Dollywood hiring for end-of-year festivals

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has scheduled three hiring events throughout the month of August to hire people for the upcoming end-of-year festivals, including the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. The hiring events will take place on Aug. 11, 18 and 25 from 2 p.m. to 6...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heat cranks back up, with spotty storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity combine again this afternoon, and we’ll see a few more storms at times in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Knoxville food hall Marble City Market now locally owned

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Marble City Market food hall is now locally owned after “culinary duo” Ashley and Paul Moody purchased the space this week. The hall, located at 333 W. Depot Ave. in downtown Knoxville, already played host to the couple’s restaurant Smash City Burgers. The couple opened the burger joint in 2020 and said they plan to add another space - Valley Fresh Kitchen - soon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Northview Senior Academy student’s research project on the Little Pigeon River in Sevier County has earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Travis Rawlinson started his research project and collected samples at four points along the river. He compared bacteria levels from 2013 to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy