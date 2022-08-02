ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom Prep baseball teams reach regional finals

By Connor J. Benintendi
 2 days ago
PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden Christian youth tennis, archery camps

Hitting and shooting — that’s what Lynden Christian campers did at the tennis and archery camps between July 25-29. The tennis camp went from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. for first to third graders and 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. for fourth to sixth graders. Tennis campers learned the fundamentals of tennis such as different strokes, footwork and rules. The archery camp, which included about half a dozen fourth to sixth graders last week, went 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. There were multiple archery camps, which were offered June 20-24, July 18-22 and July 25-29. Archers learned the basic fundamentals such as aiming techniques, stance and follow through. Last week also concluded the Lynden Christian summer camps. (Taras McCurdie for the Tribune)
SKAGIT NATIONALS TRIPLE HEADER TO KICK OFF SEPTEMBER

CONCORD, NC – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will kick off September with more big money on the line at the second annual Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals. One driver will have the chance to take home more than $40,000 between the three nights of...
Pacific, WA
Sale Aug. 5 & 6, 9-4

Ferndale, 3698 Brow Road. Hand crochet blankets, Fritz & Floyd, hand crank cream separator, Cherished Teddys, holiday stuff.
Leona Zander

Leona (Lee) Gail (Emerson) Zander, age 86 died on July 25, surrounded by her family at home in Bellingham. Leona was born on Nov. 20, 1935 in Spokane to Kent T. Emerson and Julia E. (Tarbert) Emerson and lived at Old Lincoln, near Peach, Washington, close to her family’s sawmill.
BIRTHDAY: E. Spencer Ahrens, 90th

E. Spencer Ahrens of Everson will celebrate his 90th birthday at noon on Aug. 7 at Riverside Park in Everson. Anyone is invited who knows Spencer and would like to wish him a happy birthday. However, your presence is the only gift that Spencer asks you to bring. Spencer was born to parents E. Keith Ahrens, Sr. & Helen Ahrens on Aug. 7, 1932. Spencer and his wife Beth celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July. The couple’s children are Kathy (Ahrens) and Michael Schertz of Eatonville, WA; Phil Ahrens and Kolyne Forro of Bainbridge, WA; Scott and Becky Ahrens of Ozark, MO. Spencer and Beth have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A retired handyman, Spencer’s hobbies and interests include reading, gardening, local history and community service. Spencer volunteers at church and in the community where needed. Spencer attributes his longevity to his Christian faith, healthy living, and good family genes.
Updated 2022 Primary Election results (August 3)

Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 4:30pm, August 3rd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter, 50th

Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter celebrate their 50th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 4. The happy couple had an early celebration in July with a family camping trip to the Oregon Coast. Bob and Mary were married in 1972 at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Retired in 2019, Mary was an interlibrary loan specialist with the Whatcom County Library System. Owners of Heirloom Custom Cabinets. Bob is still working. Their children are Karen and Darin VanBoven of Everson, Janelle and Kevin DeYoung of Lynden, and Jason and Tonya Matter of El Dorado Hills, California. Bob and Mary have 10 grandchildren. They attribute their lasting marriage to their love for each other and God’s abundant grace.
Whatcom County celebrates Old Settlers

Celebrating 126 years of memories, Washington’s longest running picnic, the Whatcom County Old Settlers Picnic, included numerous entertainment events for the last weekend of July. Friday, July 29 was Senior Citizen Day and Saturday, July 30 included the Pioneer Car Show, We’re Back grand and junior parades, children’s activities and music. Out of its 126 year stretch, the Old Settlers Association did not host the picnic for two summers: the summer of 1942 during World War II and the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The Whatcom County Old Settlers Association is a nonprofit organization that is ran by volunteers. The proceeds fund their mission of preserving the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of Whatcom County. (Taras McCurdie and Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)
Bellingham musician competes on 'America's Got Talent'

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A local musician gets his shot at fame on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but the audience will not learn his name or even see his face. Mr. Moo Shakes drums along to popular songs on plastic buckets, adding some dance MOOves and a whole lot of attitude as he keeps the beat.
