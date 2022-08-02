JoJo Siwa clarifies comments after being accused of saying 'lesbian' is a 'dirty' term: 'It is not a slur'

Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out after being called the “rudest” celebrity teen sensation JoJo Siwa has ever met. The 19-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge took to TikTok on July 24 to partake in a trend that asks people to reveal their best and worst celebrity interactions, and unfortunately, the Fuller House star, 46, did not score well with JoJo. In response, Candace shared a video on Instagram to address the situation and said she was taken back by the slight. “Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Candace explained. She also noted her publicist contacted JoJo’s manager and that she also direct messaged her on social media. Candace’s efforts led to a phone call between the two on the morning of July 26.

