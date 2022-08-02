JoJo Siwa clarifies comments after being accused of saying 'lesbian' is a 'dirty' term: 'It is not a slur'

www.foxnews.com
Related
JoJo Siwa Claims Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details From Their Call In Apology Video
The never-ending drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure got another shot in the arm today, when JoJo revealed that the Full House star allegedly failed to produce important details of their phone conversation. JoJo said that Candace did call her with an apology after the spat went public, but that she “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” in her Instagram video addressing the situation.
Fox News
Candace Cameron Bure speaks out on JoJo Siwa deeming her the 'rudest celebrity she’s ever met': 'No drama'
Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out. After JoJo Siwa deemed Bure the "rudest celebrity she’s ever met," the 46-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to clear the air. Bure made it clear that there was "no drama" between the duo and said they had a "great" conversation. Bure shared...
JoJo Siwa Doubles Down On ‘Rough Experience’ With Candace Cameron Bure After Apology
JoJo Siwa has confirmed what Candace Cameron Bure did to her 11-year-old self that made her slate Candace, 46, as one of the “rudest” celebrities she has met in a July 24 TikTok. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum explained to Page Six on July 27, referring to Candace’s admission that she turned JoJo away after she asked for a photo with her at the red-carpet premiere of Fuller House.
Jojo Siwa Says This ‘Full House’ Star Is the 'Rudest Celebrity' She's Ever Met
Jojo Siwa is spilling some tea on her TikTok page!. The former Dance Moms star is taking part in a new TikTok trend that involves answering personal questions. Users write out sentences like "someone I find pretty" or "the nicest person I know," and then flash a quick picture of the person on their phone before viewers can even catch a glimpse.
RELATED PEOPLE
Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Silence On JoJo Siwa’s Diss: ‘I Was Shocked’
Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out after being called the “rudest” celebrity teen sensation JoJo Siwa has ever met. The 19-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge took to TikTok on July 24 to partake in a trend that asks people to reveal their best and worst celebrity interactions, and unfortunately, the Fuller House star, 46, did not score well with JoJo. In response, Candace shared a video on Instagram to address the situation and said she was taken back by the slight. “Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Candace explained. She also noted her publicist contacted JoJo’s manager and that she also direct messaged her on social media. Candace’s efforts led to a phone call between the two on the morning of July 26.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Will Smith Left A Message In Background Of Apology Video To Chris Rock
Yesterday, 29 July, Will Smith posted an apology video to his YouTube channel, titled 'It's been a minute'. The video sees the King Richard star apologise for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars and answering questions from fans. However, some people think there was more to it than that:
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter ‘tells JoJo Siwa to grow up’ in deleted post
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha has apparently defended the Fuller House actor after JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on social media. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience’,” Natasha, 23, reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story on Thursday (28 July) – shortly after Candace addressed Siwa’s viral TikTok video herself. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone,” Natasha continued on Instagram, in a message which appeared to be directed at Siwa. She also declared “there are bigger issues in this world than...
Dave Chappelle Show Canceled by Minneapolis Venue After Social Media Backlash
A Dave Chappelle stand-up show in Minneapolis, Minn. was canceled on Wednesday, just hours before the comedian was set to perform. First Avenue, the iconic venue that provided the setting for Prince’s “Purple Rain,” announced that the show would not be taking place at their theater and was instead moving to Varsity Theater. In an Instagram post, the venue addressed the social media backlash they had received after booking Chappelle, who has had his share of controversy this year after his Netflix special “The Closer” was criticized for transphobic jokes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Naomi Judd’s daughters Ashley, Wynonna not named in will, are reportedly listed as beneficiaries of trust
Details of Naomi Judd’s will, which was filed in Tennessee in May, have surfaced. The legendary country singer, who died by suicide April 30 at the age of 76, named her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate in legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.
JoJo Siwa’s Haircut: Why She Hacked Off Her Iconic Ponytail For Pixie Cut & Short Styles
JoJo Siwa, 19, made quite the splash when she joined the cast of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition during its second season in 2013 when she was just 9 years old. While she proved herself to be a fierce competitor on the dance floor, she showed everyone that she also had star power — and she certainly used it. Following her exit from the TLC series, she signed with Nickelodeon and became a star in her own right, appearing in the Nick film Blurt! and the series Lip Sync Battle Shorties. Her energetic and positive personality won the hearts of millions of kids around the globe and her good-girl persona had many parents pleased their children had her as a role model.
Will Smith Returns To Social Media After Slapping Chris Rock In Front Of The World: 'I've Been Doing Personal Work'
Will Smith has made his grand return to social media following the infamous Chris Rock slap seen round the world. On Friday, July 29, the actor took to Instagram to share a video update on how he has been doing in the past few months and thank his fans for their support. "It's been a minute. Over the last few months I have been doing a lot of thinking and personal work," the white text read across the screen.JADA PINKETT SMITH HINTS THAT WILL SMITH PLANS TO ADDRESS OSCARS INCIDENT ON 'RED TABLE TALK': 'WHEN THE TIME CALLS' In the...
BET
Chris Rock Has ‘Moved On’ From The Oscar Slap Incident According To An Insider
The slapgate conversation continues. Last week, BET.com reported that Will Smith dropped an apology video four months after the incident occurred, sharing his reasoning for not apologizing to Chris Rock during his acceptance speech was due to being “fogged out at that point.”. Smith apologized to Rock, saying his...
Q & Trey: The Complexities Of Life
On this episode, Trey reflects on a sentimental anniversary in his life. Trey answers a question on congressional talking points, and the point system in our criminal justice system, to determine the severity of a crime. Later, he answers a question on States’ political pivots from either a Republican or Democrat majority.
Johnny Depp 'Refused' Amber Heard's Request to Wear Mask During Deposition
Lawyers acting for Depp said that Heard using COVID as "a pretext to avoid accountability" would be "another low" in newly unsealed documents.
Candace Cameron Bure Mocked By Hilary Duff’s Husband For July 4th TikTok After JoJo Siwa Diss
First, it was JoJo Siwa. Now, Hilary Duff‘s husband, Matthew Koma, is coming for Candace Cameron Bure. Matthew, 35, called out Candace, 46, via TikTok on July 30 for the Full House star’s festive video from the Fourth of July. In Candace’s holiday TikTok, she wore July 4th-themed outfit as Bruce Springsteen‘s anthem “Born in the USA” played.
Libs of TikTok exposes kid performing at California drag show
The Libs of TikTok account exposed yet another example of children attending drag shows in a video on Tuesday. The video, originally posted on TikTok by user Sabryna Williams, featured a young girl dancing and gyrating to the Donna Summers’ song "Last Dance" while being encouraged by a drag queen. Throughout the video, adults appear to toss dollar bills towards the girl and cheer once the performance ends.
Fox News
774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2