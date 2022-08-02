Women's group slams Deshaun Watson ruling as 'unacceptable, insulting and dangerous'

www.foxnews.com
NFL decides to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
The NFL decided to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension on Wednesday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had three days after Sue L. Robinson levied a six-game suspension onto Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Cardinals' Marquise Brown faces criminal speeding charge
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves said that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail. Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Dolphins assistant coach says team was not directly ordered to tank
Earlier this year, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made allegations that team owner Stephen Ross wanted to pay Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season. The allegations were enough for the league to investigate Ross, who was suspended for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
