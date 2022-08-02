Man accused of molesting children at wife's daycare in custody in Baltimore County

foxbaltimore.com
NBC Washington
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say. Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police. Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has long black hair...
fox5dc.com
Man charged for shooting roommate with shotgun inside Columbia home, police say
COLUMBIA, Md. - A Howard County man is in custody after shooting and injuring his roommate at their Columbia, Maryland home, according to police. Howard County Police say Zongping Zhang, 55, is accused of shooting his roommate, identified as Matthew Ng, 49, after an argument on Tuesday night. Police say...
Boyfriend Indicted For Tracking Down, Murdering Ex-GF In Baltimore: State AG
A homicide suspect who allegedly tracked his ex-girlfriend for several blocks before fatally stabbing her in Baltimore has been indicted on murder charges, the Maryland Attorney General announced. Forell Dwayne Isaac, 38, of Baltimore, has been indicted for the murder of 29-year-old Linique Green on Sept. 12, 2021, after allegedly...
Bay Net
17-Year-Old Flown Out After Annapolis Shooting; Suspects Not Located
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.
foxbaltimore.com
41-year-old man injured in Lansdowne shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lansdowne, Baltimore County. Baltimore County police received a call for a shooting. Officers were sent to the 400 block of Bigley Ave on Tuesday around 10 pm. Upon arrival, they discovered...
Great-grandmother of teen gunned down pleads for peace amid rampant gun violence
Cecilia Ringold has five children, 18 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren. One of those great-grandchildren was a victim of Baltimore's gun violence
foxbaltimore.com
Creator of 'no shoot zones', injured by gunfire, walks out of hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The man who created "no shoot zones" was shot this morning and walked out of the hospital this evening apparently without being discharged. The director of No Shoot Zone, Tyree Moorehead, was shot three times this morning on the block of 600 block of North Luzerne Street.
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
foxbaltimore.com
No Shoot Zone Activist is city's latest gunshot victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Northeast Baltimore man who created 'no shoot zones' throughout the city is the city's last victim of gun violence. Tyree Moorehead was outside a store at Rose and Monument Streets Wednesday morning when he was struck by three bullets. "Bullets went through my jaw, my...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shoots roommate, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot his roommate in Howard County, leaving him with life threatening injuries, police said. According to police, at about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Oak Bush Terrace in Columbia, Maryland. Police learned that the suspect shot the man, identified...
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
Baltimore pastor attacked while preparing Back to School Drive for children
A Baltimore pastor working to change violence in his community became a victim of assault Monday evening.
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting roommate with shotgun, say police
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say they have charged a man in connection with a shooting last night in Columbia. 55-year-old Zongping Zhang was arrested at his home in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace after police responded to reports of a shooting. Police say they...
weaa.org
Amazon driver carjacked, run over in Baltimore; Squeegee worker fatally shot
An Amazon driver was carjacked and run over by her own vehicle on Saturday in the Wyman Park neighborhood near Johns Hopkins University. Officials say the driver -- Chelsea Nicolette, a single mother of three -- was delivering packages early when a carjacker took her car, realized the car fob was not in the ignition and returned to the scene and ran over the woman.
Randallstown Man Accused of Abusing Multiple Children Extradited to Face Charges
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – A Randallstown man who was hiding out in Washington, D.C. to avoid...
Mother carjacked, hit by own car, while delivering Amazon packages
BALTIMORE — A single mother working to deliver packages for Amazon is in the hospital and requires surgery after she was carjacked and then hit with her vehicle. The victim, identified as Chelsea Nicolette, was making the deliveries when during a drop-off, she heard her car door slam shut, WMAR reported. When she turned around, she saw a man behind the wheel of her car driving away.
Charles Co. Patrol Officers and Police K9 Teams Locate Fugitive and Recover Handgun
On July 30 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Livingston Road in Bryans Road, MD in reference to a person with an open arrest warrant at the location; the suspect was possibly armed with a gun and had a warrant for first-degree assault. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival. […]
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
