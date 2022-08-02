ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

OSBI investigates Sands Springs PD officer-involved shooting during chase

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a pursuit involving officers with the Sand Springs Police Department ended with a crash and shots fired.

According to the OSBI’s initial investigation, on Monday morning, a Sand Springs business called police to report a larceny.

The caller provided officers with a vehicle description and tag number. Investigators found that Chevy Tahoe to be stolen out of Stephens County.

After that, a chase began and eventually entered Pawnee County, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into a Sand Springs Police Department vehicle as well as into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper’s vehicle.

The OSBI says at that point, shorts were fired at the Tahoe.

Despite the crash and bullets hitting the suspect vehicle, the trio inside managed to flee the scene in the Tahoe before dumping it two miles from the crash site.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., an off-duty Pawnee County Reserve Deputy spotted the three suspects walking along Peninsula Dr. near Lake Keystone.

The male and two females were taken into custody, although one of the females was taken to be treated for dehydration.

No law enforcement were injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

