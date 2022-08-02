ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Still need to vote in the primary election? Find ballot drop boxes near you.

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7A6l_0h19aZsx00
Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

Elections staff in several counties in Southeast Washington report the number of early ballot returns is consistent with previous primary elections, but remain hopeful for better voter turnout.

Rosa Cano, bilingual elections program coordinator for Franklin County, said the majority of registered voters tend to overlook primaries and take a greater interest in the November general elections.

“That election does determine the winner and so that could be one of the main reasons it does get more attention than the August primary,” Cano said.

Early ballot returns show that trend is continuing, with:

For the 2021 primary election, Yakima County had the lowest voter turnout at 21.49%, with Franklin County at a close second at 21.78%.

Martha Jimenez, elections division bilingual program analyst with Yakima County, said for people who want more choices for their candidates, the primary election is especially important.

“If there’s a candidate that a voter has a preference for, the only way that they’re gonna move on to that November general ballot is if they participate in the primary,” Jimenez said.

Elections staff said anyone overwhelmed by the number of choices on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary can go to votewa.gov to see candidate profiles, get a replacement ballot or track their ballot once it’s been sent off.

People who haven’t voted yet can still send in their ballot by mail, as long as long as it’s postmarked Monday or Tuesday at the latest, but there’s a chance ballots sent in the mail too late on Tuesday won’t be counted.

That’s why both Jimenez and Cano suggest heading to the nearest ballot drop box before 8 p.m. tomorrow instead, to make sure your vote gets counted.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
107.3 KFFM

Write-In Candidate Moves Forward in Yakima County

A write-in candidate in Yakima County will advance to the November general election. According to Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross Angie Girard, a democrat in the Yakima County Commissioner District 1 race was able to gain support in more than 1% of the ballots returned to qualify to move forward to November.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, WA
Government
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Yakima County, WA
Elections
State
Washington State
Yakima County, WA
Government
County
Franklin County, WA
KEPR

Primary Election Results for Tri-Cities region

These are the initial results of the primary elections for Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla Counties. More ballots will be counted in the coming days. Action News will continue to update this as new numbers are released. The top two candidates in each race will be on the general election...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
AOL Corp

Live voting results for Aug. 2, 2022, elections in Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla counties

Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area local offices and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results

Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Yakima Auditor's Office denies early release of election numbers

(The Center Square) – Officials from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office say primary election numbers posted Sunday on a local newspaper’s website did not come from their department. “We do not tabulate any numbers until election day at 8 p.m.,” Alex Ramirez, election specialist, told The Center...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#General Elections#Ballots#Primary Election
nwpb.org

Allegations of Election Fraud By Congressional Candidates

A newsroom in Yakima was preparing for election night coverage and running tests of their system when it went live. Now two 4th Congressional Candidates in Eastern Washington have filed complaints. Loren Culp sent out a tweet alleging tampering with the election and voter influencing. He shared a screen shot...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

ELECTION: Kriete leads race for sheriff; Newhouse, Democrat Doug White top two in 4th Congressional District

EPHRATA — Tuesday night’s ballot count for the primary election has Joey Kriete out ahead in the race for Grant County sheriff with Joe Harris currently sitting in second, while incumbent Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter will move on to the general election, likely against Jeff Foster. And in the Fourth District Congressional race, incumbent Republican Dan Newhouse and Democratic candidate Doug White are currently the top two vote-getters.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish

YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish.   According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Marshals...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“They are not alone:” Tri-Cities Alzheimer’s patients & caregivers have crucial resources available to them

RICHLAND, Wash. — Seeing a loved one suffer from dementia is devastating for everyone involved—particularly when it manifests in its most common form: Alzheimer’s disease. Fortunately for people living in the Tri-Cities, a local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers extensive resources to support patients and caretakers alike.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy