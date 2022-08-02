Avon welcome sign stolen, police say

AVON, N.C., (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office say that the “Welcome to Avon” sign was stolen.

The sign is thought to have gone missing some time on, or around, July 30.

The sign that reads, “Welcome to Avon Historically Named Kinnakeet”, is six feet by four feet and was bolted to posts, which were left behind.

The sign is a historical reminder and welcome for tourists.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 475-5980 during business hours. The Dare County Communications Center can be reached anytime at (252) 473-3444.

