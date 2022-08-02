ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Teen charged in Parkway Drive murder

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police charged one person with murder after a man was shot and killed off Parkway Drive.

Lanell Gano, 19, was charged with the murder of Wesley Darrington, 21. Darrington was shot and killed Sunday, July 31, at the 1000 block of Parkway Drive near Dog River Road. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. and found Darrington shot inside a vehicle.

Darrington was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Lanell Gano

In addition to the murder charge, Gano was also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

