Dartmouth High School adopts 'cell hotels' to increase attentiveness in classrooms

turnto10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Celebrate Summer at the Plymouth Bubbles, Beats & Foam Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
capeandislands.org
Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford
On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year. Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low...
The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect
To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
ABC6.com
Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A local priest placed on administrative leave at a Barrington Catholic Church in February is back on the job after the Diocese of Providence confirmed Fr. Eric Silva was reassigned to St. Thomas in Narragansett. Silva was the former assistant pastor at St. Luke’s in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Attorney Garabedian calls for investigation into Fr. Eric Silva following reassignment
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents victims of clergy abuse, is calling for an investigation into Fr. Eric Silva. Silva was re-assigned to St. Thomas More in Narragansett following alleged inappropriate questions toward religious students during confessionals during his time as priest at St. Luke’s Church in Barrington.
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Caregiver exploited elderly Little Compton woman
Jahlena Ann Giron has been charged with exploitation of an elder, larceny, forgery/counterfeiting and obtaining property under false pretenses.
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
Turnto10.com
Firefighter, bystanders injured by BB gun
(WJAR) — Officials said two juveniles are facing charges after a firefighter and two bystanders were struck by a BB gun in Fall River, Massachusetts on Tuesday. The firefighter was among crews at Third and Wade Streets responding to a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, when he was hit in his right arm by a BB pellet.
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
A year passes with no arrests for drive-by shooting of Warwick woman
(WJAR) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a 24-year-old Warwick woman, after she was killed in a random drive-by shooting in Providence. No arrests have been made for the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, despite a $100,000 cash reward for those with information on the case.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in Providence, later shot in Cranston
(WJAR) — A man was stabbed in Providence and later shot in Cranston on Wednesday evening, according to police. Cranston police said the victim was stabbed in Providence and went into a convivence store on Dyer Avenue in Cranston, seeking help. Police said he was shot as he exited...
Turnto10.com
Former Providence Mayor Joseph Doorley dies at 91
A former mayor of Providence has died. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced the death of Joseph Doorley. "Mayor Doorley was a public servant who led the Providence community honorably for 10 years," Elorza said in a tweet. "Among his biggest accomplishments were becoming a champion of equitable housing and being a strong fiscal steward of the City's finances."
Turnto10.com
City, education leaders to discuss $125 million bond referendum
(WJAR) — City leaders are expected to hear from Rhode Island Department of Education leaders on a $125 million bond referendum during a special meeting on Wednesday. According to the City, the bond will help address improvements in school infrastructure. "For too many decades, we have failed generations of...
reportertoday.com
Signal Beacon Installed at Seekonk Intersection
A signal beacon has been installed at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Taunton Avenue (Route 44), the site of a deadly crash last June. A husband and wife from Pawtucket were killed when their vehicle tried to cross Route 44 from Lincoln Street and was struck by a motorist driving eastbound. The speed limit on that stretch of Route 44 is 45 mph.
ABC6.com
Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse accused of bringing gun to work
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse is accused of bringing a gun to work over the weekend. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that Lalayna Grilley was arrested Sunday. A security officer at the hospital told police that the gun was seized...
Turnto10.com
Attorney General and Rhode Island State Police to hold hearing on body camera policies
(WJAR) — Attorney General Peter Neronha and public safety officials are scheduled to have a hearing on Wednesday regarding statewide policies surrounding police body cameras. The aim is to establish rules and regulations for the use and operation of the cameras. The event follows a comment period where the...
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
Comments / 0