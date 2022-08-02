ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, ME

Young North Haven boy continues generations-long family tradition of lobstering

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate

Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
City
North Haven, ME
Local
Maine Society
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Macdonald
Z107.3

Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.

Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
HAMPDEN, ME
92 Moose

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Long Family#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Family Tradition#Family Activities#Crabs#Newscentermaine
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?

And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
HAMPDEN, ME
themainemag.com

Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight

I’m sitting at the six-seat bar in the 190-year-old building that now houses Wolfpeach, a new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Camden. My back is to the historic brick hearth that doubles as makeshift wine storage, and I’m enjoying a few deviled eggs and an intriguing terrine made from eel and pork. I finish the last of a flight of four house-made soft drinks— kombucha and kefir flavored with various tree saps and herbs—then turn to the cocktail list for my next drink. As I decide on a gin and tonic made with Blue Barren Distillery gin brewed in nearby Hope, a casual remark from owner Gabriela Acero makes me completely reevaluate the experience of my meal up until that point.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found

BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy