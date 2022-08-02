Young North Haven boy continues generations-long family tradition of lobstering

www.newscentermaine.com
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
After two missing summers, Maine Lobster Festival is back
ROCKLAND, Maine — For the first time since 2019, the Maine Lobster Festival is back. Lee and Denise, a pair of 75-year-olds from Pennsylvania, sat at a table piled with the wreckage of several lobster dinners. They sounded satisfied. “We came to Maine last year and just loved it,...
Courageous Steps Project hosts school supplies drive in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — As children prepare to head back to the classroom this fall, they’ll be on the hunt for school supplies. One group has scheduled a supply drive on Wednesday to make that hunt easier. The Courageous Steps Project, a local nonprofit organization that supports children...
Back-to-school supplies drive in Old Town helps families prep for school year
OLD TOWN, Maine — As prices are going up, back-to-school shopping could be more difficult than ever this year. For families in need, The Courageous Steps Project is hosting its 9th annual back-to-school drive. Organizers gathered in front of the Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town Wednesday, collecting donations for...
Maine wild blueberry farms prepare for annual celebration of the crop
MAINE, Maine — Wild blueberries are one of the most beloved crops in Maine and New England. "They are just chock-full of antioxidants, that's sort of the word that everybody hears, but in particular they are full on anthocyanins. That's what makes the berry that deep blue color," Ashley Field, owner of "Fields Fields" Blueberries in Dresden, explained.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Box of Maine opens new shop in Brewer, gives back to local community
BREWER, Maine — From the blueberry to the lobster, Maine has many iconic staples. Over the last five years, the small business Box of Maine has capitalized on what the state is known best for, by selling themed gift boxes full of blueberry jam, maple syrup, Maine-scented candles, and more.
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
themainemag.com
Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight
I’m sitting at the six-seat bar in the 190-year-old building that now houses Wolfpeach, a new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Camden. My back is to the historic brick hearth that doubles as makeshift wine storage, and I’m enjoying a few deviled eggs and an intriguing terrine made from eel and pork. I finish the last of a flight of four house-made soft drinks— kombucha and kefir flavored with various tree saps and herbs—then turn to the cocktail list for my next drink. As I decide on a gin and tonic made with Blue Barren Distillery gin brewed in nearby Hope, a casual remark from owner Gabriela Acero makes me completely reevaluate the experience of my meal up until that point.
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
There's a lot you need to know before flying a drone in Maine, but programs at UMA can help with that
AUGUSTA, Maine — The University of Maine at Augusta is showcasing its remotely piloted aircraft programs through events happening across the state. The purpose is to show Mainers the value of drones in different industries. On Wednesday, the introductory event made its way to the campus in Bangor. According...
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found
BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
5 ‘Classic’ Maine Jingles That Always Got Stuck In Our Heads
I'm the oldest of four kids. My family has always had a strange sense of humor. I blame my mom for making us wear silly outfits as kids, for giving us a resiliency only gained through having lived through constant teasing. While my brothers are almost in a class of...
