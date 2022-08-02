ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Silver Alert Canceled: 74-Year-Old Carrollton Woman Found

By NBC DFW Staff
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Crash Prompts Car Chase Through Five Local Cities

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed accident that reportedly injured three people on Wednesday. The car chase began when police officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on July 27, according to police. Officers chased the car through five cities: Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, and Rowlett. It ended with a wrong-way crash in Garland.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Silver, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Carrollton, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges

Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Silver Alert#Vaquero Lane#Kia Soul
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck

UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KXII.com

Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

Texas man who shot woman in neck killed after bullet also hits him

A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said. Dallas police responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment building found "a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment," they said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy