Silver Alert Canceled: 74-Year-Old Carrollton Woman Found

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
dallasexpress.com
Crash Prompts Car Chase Through Five Local Cities
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed accident that reportedly injured three people on Wednesday. The car chase began when police officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on July 27, according to police. Officers chased the car through five cities: Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, and Rowlett. It ended with a wrong-way crash in Garland.
fox4news.com
newschannel6now.com
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges
Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Family Seeks Answers After Police Draw Weapons, Detain Teen Mistaken for Reported Suspect
An Arlington family wants answers after police drew their weapons on a teenage boy, mistaking him for a possible suspect. Rykaeem Morris, 16, said he returned home on Monday afternoon and was about to go swimming. He was steps outside of his home. “Right before I could even head to...
fox4news.com
Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
Two critically hurt in rollover crash in Fort Worth
Two people are in the hospital because their car crashed and overturned in Fort Worth last night. The first 911 calls came in just before 9 p.m. saying a Dodge Challenger had crashed on Brentwood Stair Road
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle has now been identified
he motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle over the weekend has now been identified as an Azle man named Brian Turner. Azle police report that Turner was riding on Highway 199 on Sunday when he was shot
Texas Man Dies After Shooting Woman, Gets Hit By The Same Bullet
The same bullet used to shoot the woman is what caused his death.
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
The Lewisville Fire Department reported that two vehicles, namely a tractor-trailer, and a passenger vehicle, collided with one another on Saturday evening at around 7:30 PM in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040. Firefighters and police personnel were dispatched to the scene of the incident.
KXII.com
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident in July has died from his injuries, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday. The woman accused in the 25-year-old victim’s death will now face a charge of murder, APD said. On July...
Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
Texas man who shot woman in neck killed after bullet also hits him
A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said. Dallas police responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment building found "a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment," they said in a statement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trial Begins for Former Most-Wanted Fugitive Accused of Killing His Teen Daughters
The capital murder trial of Yaser Abdel Said, a cab driver from Lewisville who was arrested in August 2020 and accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in a purported "honor killing," began Tuesday in Dallas. The jury was seated Monday. Said went into hiding in 2008 after investigators said...
