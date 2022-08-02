ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Beachside High School to start later due to construction delays

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Summer just got a few days longer for roughly 1,100 students planning to go to the brand-new Beachside High School in St. Johns County.

“Our daughter’s pretty happy that her summer’s extended three more days,” Steve Sharpe said.

He learned about the delay Monday afternoon.

In an email to families, the St. Johns County School District superintendent said construction challenges, including a shortage of material and manpower, are to blame.

Crews were seen putting the finishing touches on the school Monday evening. Action News Jax found unfinished windows, steel work and electrical wiring at the campus.

The superintendent says the cafeteria along with the academic and administration buildings are on schedule to be ready, but the gym and auditorium still need work.

Sharpe is understanding about the delay.

“Three days isn’t a big deal to wait to see the inside, so we’re not that upset by it,” he said.

Like many families, Sharpe is excited to send his daughter to the new school and feels the district is doing its best.

“I’m sure they’re doing everything they can to open on time, and I’m sure there’s just unforeseen issues and delays that they couldn’t forecast before,” he added.

Late Monday, Action News Jax asked the school district if the end of the school year would be delayed to make up for the delay on the front end. The district is working on our request.

