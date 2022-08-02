Multiple Agencies Assist in Battling Wildfire in Nebraska’s Panhandle

www.huskeradio.com
Dangerous Fire in Nebraska’s Panhandle Now 85% Contained
Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about 30% contained a day earlier, Ben Bohall with the Nebraska Forest Service said. Fire crews had hoped storms Tuesday would bring heavy rains to help douse the flames, but Bohall said the area instead only saw light showers and lightning strikes that sparked two additional fires.
Retailers Offering High Ethanol Blend Can Now Apply for Tax Credits in Nebraska
Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts invited retailers who sell higher ethanol blends of fuel to apply for tax credits made available through the passage of Legislative Bill (LB) 1261e. Gov. Ricketts signed the bill into law this spring after it was passed unanimously by the Nebraska Legislature. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the Nebraska Department of Revenue is administering the program and began applications for the credits on Monday, August 1st. For more information or to apply, visit ethanol.nebraska.gov/resources/nebraska-higher-blend-tax-credit-act. “Utilizing ethanol should be a centerpiece of our national strategy to lower gas prices,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, is better for the environment, and creates opportunities for farm families here in Nebraska. As a state, we’re doing our part to grow U.S. energy production by encouraging sales of renewable fuel.”
Gering Man Drowns at Lake Minatare
A Gering man has died in a swimming accident at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the 42-year-old man jumped from his boat to swim. As his boat drifted away, he went under. Officials said passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters helped. CPR was performed on the man as they returned to shore and he was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital where he died.
