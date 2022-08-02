Multiple Agencies Assist in Battling Wildfire in Nebraska’s Panhandle

Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts invited retailers who sell higher ethanol blends of fuel to apply for tax credits made available through the passage of Legislative Bill (LB) 1261e. Gov. Ricketts signed the bill into law this spring after it was passed unanimously by the Nebraska Legislature. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the Nebraska Department of Revenue is administering the program and began applications for the credits on Monday, August 1st. For more information or to apply, visit ethanol.nebraska.gov/resources/nebraska-higher-blend-tax-credit-act. “Utilizing ethanol should be a centerpiece of our national strategy to lower gas prices,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, is better for the environment, and creates opportunities for farm families here in Nebraska. As a state, we’re doing our part to grow U.S. energy production by encouraging sales of renewable fuel.”

