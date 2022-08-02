Amazon Displays Embarrassing Mixup on Mötley Crüe Documentary

popculture.com
Related
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Popculture
Wendy Williams Resurfaces, Video Shows Concerning Fan Encounter
A fan encountered Wendy Williams on the street in New York City this week and filmed a video that has many people concerned. Williams has been absent from the public eye for the last few months, and fans have speculated wildly about her health considering her history of chronic illness and addiction. The video filmed by TikTok user djinkies had many viewers convinced that Williams was in some kind of altered state.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
It's finally the weekend, and that means we have a whole host of new streaming recommendations for you on all your favorite platforms. If you're looking for your next binge-watch, there are plenty of options – you can get stuck into Resident Evil on Netflix, based on the video game series of the same name.
Popculture
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant Again Nearly 2 Years After Suffering Pregnancy Loss
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child, Teigen announced Wednesday. The news comes almost two years after she lost her son Jack in September 2020. The Lip Sync Battle host previously announced in February she was using in vitro fertilization to conceive another baby. "The last few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Jim Edmonds Reportedly Calls 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp a 'Piece of S—' in Leaked DMs
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the angry DMs former Real Housewives of Orange Country husband Jim Edmonds allegedly sent her after she and his ex-wife, Meghan King, briefly discussed his impending James Bond-themed nuptials with fiancée Kortnie O'Connor on Mellencamp's Two Ts In A Pod podcast. After the former Real...
MLB・
Popculture
Wildly Popular CBS Series Revival Gets Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A beloved CBS show has officially been revived, and a new reboot trailer has been revealed. The Kids in the Hall, an iconic sketch comedy series that ran on the network from 1993 to 1995, is back and making its grand return on Amazon Prime Video. The hit series will debut on the streamer on May 13, and eager fans can check out the first trailer below.
Here's Why Fans Are Outraged Netflix Cancelled First Kill
Netflix has cancelled the supernatural teen drama series First Kill—an unabashedly campy show that follows star-crossed lovers Juliette (a teenage vampire) and Calliope (a teenage monster hunter) and fully leans into its Romeo and Juliet-esque extravagance—less than two months since it premiered on June 10. The cancellation, reported by Deadline on Tuesday, prompted immediate outcry from fans. First Kill, while not a critical hit, found a large audience among people who tuned in for a queer vampire storyline that centered Black characters. So why was it cancelled after just one season—and why is the internet up in arms about it? Deadline, citing unnamed sources, reported that Netflix cancelled the fan favorite after one season because it “did not have the staying power of most Netflix hits.” Historically, viewership to cost ratio has driven Netflix’s decisions about cancellation versus renewal. First Kill picked up a sizable fan base: although Netflix doesn’t share many of its metrics, First Kill was in its global Top 10 TV list for three weeks, racking up 97.66 million hours watched in that time alone.
Popculture
Adult Swim Cancels Hit Show Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Adult Swim has canceled yet another hit show, amid the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Taking to Twitter, the stars of Three Busy Debras announced that their show would not be coming back for Season 3 at Adult Swim. It is technically unclear, per Paste Magazine, if the network ended the show, or if the cast and producers opted to end it themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 1)
A new month is here, and as August gets underway, Netflix is hard at work stocking its library with fresh titles from its August 2022 content list. Released as the streamer made the final additions of July, August's list includes dozens of incoming titles, and subscribers will get a glimpse at what's up the streamer's sleeve as 49 new titles arrive this week.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady on His 45th Birthday
Tom Brady is now 45 years old, and his wife has a special message for him. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to wish Brady a happy 45th birthday. In the Instagram post, Bündchen shares a photo of Brady with their two children — Vivan and Benjamin. "Happy...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 1
Maybe sending four teenage girls after a rage-filled Navy SEAL wasn't such a good idea. Chris Pratt's The Terminal retained its No. 1 spot over the weekend, despite competition from the new sci-fi series Paper Girls. In fact, The Terminal List can now boast that it's been No. 1 for a full month, having taken the spot since its debut on July 1. Paper Girls sits at No. 2, bumping everything else down a notch in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list. The real test for The Terminal List will come later this week, when Prime Video debuts four new releases, including the films Thirteen Lives and Licorice Pizza. Plus, a whole lot of classic films just arrived on Prime Video; here's the full list.
Popculture
'Jeopardy!': Is Mayim Bialik Refusing to Let Ken Jennings Take Over Hosting Duties? What to Know
Is Mayim Bialik struggling to cling to her Jeopardy! position? According to the Globe (via Suggest), Bialik has signaled to producers that she won't go down easily. The outlet reported this week that Bialik had taken measures to ensure the show would not be in the hands of her rival co-host Ken Jennings. "She's feeling threatened by Ken more than ever," an insider said. "He's supposed to be on hiatus, but bosses are dangling him in front of the fans and pitting him and Mayim against each other. It burns her that everyone is making it look like audiences prefer Ken."
2 shows are dominating the global Netflix Top 10 list right now
For the second week in a row, the weekly Top 10 list of Netflix shows around the world is topped by Virgin River, season four of which just hit the streaming service on July 20. The romantic drama, based on a series of novels from author Robynn Carr, posted 87.9...
Comments / 0