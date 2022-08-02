Three Huskers Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

www.huskeradio.com
Reimer Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
Nebraska junior linebacker Luke Reimer was named to his second watch list for a major national award on Monday, when he was announced as one of 90 players named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Last week, Reimer was one 51 players named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, presented each year to the nation’s top linebacker.
Whipple Talks Offense on Day Five of Fall Camp
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following day five of fall camp Monday. Whipple spoke on Monday’s practice and the importance of having trust in every position. “I think it is trust in everybody, not just trust in one (position) over the other, “Whipple...
