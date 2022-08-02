Three members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Kaitlyn Hord, Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez were all voted to the 15-player preseason team by the conference’s head coaches. All three were All-Big Ten First Team selections last year. Kubik was the only player in the Big Ten unanimously chosen to the preseason all-conference team.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO