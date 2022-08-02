www.huskeradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
huskeradio.com
Three Huskers Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Three members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Kaitlyn Hord, Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez were all voted to the 15-player preseason team by the conference’s head coaches. All three were All-Big Ten First Team selections last year. Kubik was the only player in the Big Ten unanimously chosen to the preseason all-conference team.
huskeradio.com
Whipple Talks Offense on Day Five of Fall Camp
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following day five of fall camp Monday. Whipple spoke on Monday’s practice and the importance of having trust in every position. “I think it is trust in everybody, not just trust in one (position) over the other, “Whipple...
Comments / 0