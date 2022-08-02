Lincoln County Man Facing Multiple Charges after Drugs Found in Vehicle

A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a woman in southwestern Nebraska will soon learn his fate. After closing arguments were made, the case of Kevin German, 26, is now in the hands of the jury. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that it was submitted to the jury Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. and they deliberated for around two hours before they were adjourned at 5 p.m. Court records say they will be back in the courtroom at 9 a.m. Wednesday to continue deliberations. German is charged with first degree murder and two kidnapping counts in the death of Annika Swanson in November of 2019. If found guilty, German faces life in prison.

