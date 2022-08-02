Lincoln County Man Facing Multiple Charges after Drugs Found in Vehicle

www.huskeradio.com
KSNB Local4
North Platte man arrested for drugs with children in car
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Platte man faces drug, DUI and child abuse charges after a state trooper found opioids, marijuana and three young children in his car. Court documents show that a state trooper stopped a car driven by 34-year-old Blake Suhr on Interstate 80 about a mile east of the Kearney exit Sunday night around 9 p.m. The trooper noticed that Blakes vehicle did not have headlights or tail lights on after sunset.
huskeradio.com
Lincoln County Woman Charged after Law Enforcement Intercept Package Containing Marijuana
A North Platte woman has been charged after more than 10 pounds of marijuana was found in a package during a controlled delivery. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that Destiny Dominguez-Martinez, 46, is charged in Lincoln County Court with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. According to...
huskeradio.com
Jury Finds Colorado Man Guilty in Killing of Chase County Woman
A Colorado man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of an Imperial woman. On Wednesday, a jury found Kevin German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment. German charged with first-degree murder, but jury instructions listed in court records show the jury could find German guilty of either first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter. They also could have found him not guilty.
knopnews2.com
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three teens are in serious condition after surviving a serious crash Monday evening around 9 pm on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash as a one-vehicle crash, just east of Crane View Road on...
huskeradio.com
Three Seriously Injured in a Monday Evening Accident Between North Platte and Hershey
Monday evening around 9:00, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a serious one vehicle accident just east of Crane View Road on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. According to a Facebook Post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the vehicle had left the road, rolled and struck a tree. Additionally, all three occupants were trapped in the vehicle.
huskeradio.com
Chase County Murder Trial Heads to Jury
A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a woman in southwestern Nebraska will soon learn his fate. After closing arguments were made, the case of Kevin German, 26, is now in the hands of the jury. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that it was submitted to the jury Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. and they deliberated for around two hours before they were adjourned at 5 p.m. Court records say they will be back in the courtroom at 9 a.m. Wednesday to continue deliberations. German is charged with first degree murder and two kidnapping counts in the death of Annika Swanson in November of 2019. If found guilty, German faces life in prison.
huskeradio.com
Three Injured in Weekend Shooting Near Elm Creek Include a Lincoln County Man
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the individuals injured in the shooting at Paradise City near Elm Creek over the past weekend. According to Tri-City Television Station NTV, Richard Rios, 29, of Houston, Texas was injured in the lower-torso. The other two injured include a 38-year-old man from North Platte and a 49-year-old man from Elwood. Their names have not been released by authorities. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office also said it is unknown whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. No arrests have been made.
UPDATED Victims of Elm Creek shooting, disturbance identified
The shooting victim has been identified as Richard Rios, 29, Houston, TX. Rios received a gunshot wound to the lower torso. It is not known at this time if the shooting was accidental or intentional. Also injured in the disturbance were a 38-year-old North Platte man and a 49-year-old Elwood...
Imperial Republican
Russ Mann takes stand for the prosecution
With much of the foundation of the prosecution’s case in place, the jury got to hear from one of the key players on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, the fourth day of the Kevin German trial. Russ Mann of Enders was one of the first individuals arrested in the disappearance...
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
doniphanherald.com
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
knopnews2.com
Citizen initiative petitioning for life in Nebraska as Kansas protects abortion
ARNOLD, Neb. (KNOP) - In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June that overturned Roe v Wade, people are now deciding state by state how they will address abortion in the future. Mark Lee Dickson, Director with Right To Life of East Texas and founder of...
huskeradio.com
Interview: Lisa Burke with Visit North Platte Discusses NP Rec Center
Tuesday evening members of the North Platte City Council will vote to allow a half cent sales tax increase to fund a remodeling of the North Plate Recreation Center. Lisa Burke the Executive Director of Visit North Platte joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder to discuss the importance of this project and the potential tourism impact.
huskeradio.com
Interview: NP Mayor Brandon Kelliher Recaps Tuesdays City Council Meeting
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning on KODY, Wednesday morning to recap this weeks North Platte City Council meeting. Additional information on the meeting can be viewed with the link provided below:
