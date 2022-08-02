WR James Washington Out 6-10 Weeks, Foot Surgery Tomorrow

insidethestar.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?
TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
Cleveland Browns training camp day six: Amari Cooper sits out practice with ankle injury
BEREA – The one wide receiver the Browns need on the field the most wasn't there on the first day of full pads. However, they feel confident there's no real concern Amari Cooper won't be there the first time they play someone else. Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver acquired from the Dallas Cowboys in March,...
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ concerning depth at OT and WR already being tested at camp
Dallas’ concerning depth at two key positions has been discussed at length on the Silver and Blue Podcast. Now, less than a week into camp, that depth is already taking hits with injuries to Matt Waletzko and James Washington. After showing La’el Collins and Amari Cooper the door this...
Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
The Bengals signed both veterans this offseason
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel responds to questions about playing running back in 2022
Deebo Samuel will be with the San Francisco 49ers for the foreseeable future, and apparently he has no issue with his current hybrid role on offense. Samuel signed a massive three-year contract extension with the 49ers on Sunday that is worth up to $73.5 million. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday,...
Comments / 0