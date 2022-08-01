Read on www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Big News About LeBron James On Thursday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
NBA・
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Former 12th overall pick in 2012 and 10-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lamb remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."
One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
American-Russian Pro Basketball Coach Becky Hammon Appeals To Putin To 'Do The Right Thing' And Free Brittney Griner
Becky Hammon, an American-Russian professional basketball coach and a six-time WNBA all-star player who represented Russia at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, made a plea to President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release Brittney Griner. Hammon, hired by the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns are signing Ish Wainwright to a two-way contract.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason
In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed
The Warriors have good odds to repeat next season
Comments / 0