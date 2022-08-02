Tips on how to help keep your house cool while saving on energy, money

kutv.com
KUTV
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
KUTV
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
KUTV
Utah based market highlights BIPOC and women owned buisnesses
KUTV — Community matters!. When small business owners Alicea Arnold and Kris Ayoso met, they both felt the need for a lack of diversity and a sense of community in the market scene. That's why they decided to put together the Strength in Shades market, to highlight BIPOC and...
KUTV
Utah laws reveal it takes longer to renew car registration than it does to buy a gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our 2News Investigative team looked into Utah gun laws and found it takes longer to get your car registration renewed than it does to buy a gun. Uvalde, one of the most recent violent school shootings in history just as school was letting out for the summer.
KUTV
California food producer issues nation-wide recall
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Lyons Magnus, based in Fresno, California, announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The affected products did not meet certain sterility standards. Infections related to this are rare, but...
KUTV
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
KUTV
30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — A man from Payson has been identified after police said he was sucked into a waterfall chute in Idaho and drowned. Corey Grant Collard, 30, was visiting Pillar Falls in Idaho with his friends at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday when the incident occurred.
Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut
Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
KUTV
Free event to celebrate Utah's early education teachers
KUTV — The following information was provided by Waterford Upstart. Waterford Upstart wants to give back to the hardworking educators that teach kids 3-5! Waterford Upstart is an online education program that helps children prepare for kindergarten, with enrollment open for kids entering kindergarten, and younger children at the end of their kindergarten year.
KUTV
Utah photographer shares why she got into photography
KUTV — If you're looking for a photographer for your next family event, or just need an updated family portrait, check out Utah-based photographer Shelby Collier!. Shelby has been a photographer for over 6 years. She loves to take photos of specialty weddings, fashion brands, and families!. For more...
KUTV
Great Salt Lake Fringe performing arts festival returns fully in person
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Great Salt Lake Fringe is back, fully in person for the first time since 2020. The festival runs through August 7th. Over two weekends, the performing arts festival showcases around 30 artists. The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City is the hub of...
KUTV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
