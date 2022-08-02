Orange County Museum of Art holding Job Fair on August 6, 2022

localocnews.com
Taste 100 Point Wines for Charity at Big Canyon Country Club
One of the best wine tasting events of the year is the annual Keep The Promise Wine Tasting Benefit, hosted by The Wooden Floor, a creative youth development nonprofit organization based in Santa Ana. At this event, guests taste some of the world’s top wines while supporting young people aspiring...
San Juan Capistrano Council to Further Study City Seal Design Options
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
City of Irvine Grant Establishes Grants Program for Nonprofits Assisting those in Need
The City of Irvine is launching a one-time grant program for local nonprofits to provide services supporting the community’s most vulnerable individuals, families, and small businesses. Applications for the Irvine Recovery Plan – Vulnerable Populations and Small Business Assistance Grants Program (IRP Grants Program) will be available beginning Thursday,...
Make-A-Wish and John Wayne Airport partner to grant travel wishes this summer
Make-A-Wish® Orange County and the Inland Empire and John Wayne Airport kick off Trips That Transform, a monthlong celebration of the travel wishes granted to children battling critical illnesses and the donors that make them possible. With 75 percent of wishes requiring air travel, Make-A-Wish needs more than 40...
Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations to learn about foster parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on August 18th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email [email protected] or call 800-730-3933.
Price increases for Race Los Al on Sunday night, register now and save
Registration prices increases on Sunday, August 8 for Race Los Al, so register now and save!. The 41st Annual UWS Race Los Al is just around the corner. Once again, we will be back on the streets of Los Alamitos. New this year, every 5k and 10k participant will now enjoy a Famous Nick’s Breakfast Burrito when they finish!
OCTA Hosts Sessions for Public Comment on Proposed I-5 Improvements
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 3, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Highs temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s through...
Southwest Airlines launches daily flights connecting Long Beach to Nashville
Southwest Airlines announced that it will begin offering daily, nonstop flights from Long Beach Airport (LGB) to Nashville International Airport (BNA), with service set to start on Nov. 6, 2022. Tickets are available now at Southwest.com. “As passenger traffic at Long Beach Airport continues to climb back toward pre-pandemic numbers,...
Garage burns at empty house in Stanton
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, its firefighters quickly put down a fire in a garage at an empty house in the 10,000 block of Endry in Stanton. They were helped by firefighters from the City of Anaheim. The fire started early on the morning of Sunday, July 31.
La Palma police blotter, July 20 to July 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 20, 2022. Citizen...
Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye to headline CalPERS Women’s Conference
CalPERS will host the second annual Pathways for Women Conference on August 23 in Anaheim, California. The conference is held in honor of Women’s Equality Day. Intended to inspire and inform women who seek to advance their careers, the event features leaders in business, healthcare, and government. In addition to four panels and a keynote discussion featuring Chief Justice of California Tani Cantil-Sakauye, registered guests may attend a networking reception the evening prior to the conference.
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament raises over $270,000 for Navy SEAL Foundation
In an effort to recognize the sacrifices of military members and offer support for their families, Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contractor, brought construction companies together with its 7th Annual Golf Tournament. This year’s fundraiser at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point raised $274,995 for the nonprofit Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF).
Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison for conning investors out of $1.9 million through cryptocurrency offering
Two Orange County men each were sentenced to federal prison terms for conning more than 2,000 investors into purchasing a cryptocurrency that purportedly provided exclusive access to a profitable trading program, and then using most of the $1.9 million raised to line their own pockets. Jeremy David McAlpine, 26, of...
Cypress police blotter, July 25 to July 31, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. July 25, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
OCTA issues emergency closure for northbound I-405 to repair falsework
Crews have closed northbound (NB) I-405 in Fountain Valley to repair falsework for the Brookhurst Street bridge. The closure is anticipated to be in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. DETOUR: Exit NB I-405 at Brookhurst → Warner Avenue → NB I-405 on-ramp from Warner. For more...
144th Fighter Wing announces temporary flights outs of JFTB
F-16 and F-15 fighter jets assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing Detachment 1 will conduct flying operations out of Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, from Aug. 1 through mid-October. Los Alamitos will be utilized for these flight operations while the runway at March Air Reserve Base undergoes construction. Two...
Key returning players expected to help Santa Ana battle for league title
Quarterback Sergio Torres is expected to lead Santa Ana’s offense. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Coach Charlie TeGantvoort and his Santa Ana High School football players are gearing up for what they hope will be another successful season. The Saints were 8-3 overall and finished...
August is Back to School Safety Month: Slow down and look for children in school zones
As students head back to the classroom, the Seal Beach Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Seal Beach Chief...
Placentia Punishers capture must-win, earn berth in Bronco League Series title game
Placentia Punishers 12-and-under Bronco baseball all-stars captured a 15-0 victory over Tijuana, Mexico Monday morning to earn a trip to the championship game of the Bronco League Series in Loredo, Texas. Coach Brandon Smith’s all-stars will face the Kaohsiung City, Taiwan All-Stars Monday night, Aug. 1 at 5:30 Pacific time...
