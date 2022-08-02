Orange County Museum of Art holding Job Fair on August 6, 2022

Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on August 18th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email [email protected] or call 800-730-3933.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO