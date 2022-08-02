ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council passes 5-cent plastic bag tax beginning in January

NBC 29 News

Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
foxbaltimore.com

The Virginia Black Business Expo

The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania Schools announce plan for free or reduced meals

From Spotsylvania County Schools-sent to parents and guardians:. Battlefield E.S. Battlefield Middle, Berkeley, Cedar Forest, Chancellor High, Chancellor Middle, Harrison Rd., John J. Wright, Lee Hill, Livingston, Massapanox, Post Oak, Riverview, Salem, Smith Station, Spotsylvania High, Spotswood, Thornburg, and Wilderness will be implementing a new option available to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 2022-2023.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Horizon Behavioral Health to help 245 homeless young adults in central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health announced on Monday that it received a $1,991,554 award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to implement a program for young adults in central Virginia who are homeless. According to healthcare provider, this program — along with others...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
VIRGINIA STATE
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
visitfarmville.com

Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia

Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
FARMVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg

(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigates reported teen crime spree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

