City Council passes 5-cent plastic bag tax beginning in January

cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
NBC 29 News
Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
cbs19news
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
NBC 29 News
DOJ: Former Greene Co. commissioner of revenue sentenced on federal charge
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s former commissioner of revenue will spend three months in federal prison for attempt witness tampering. Larry Snow pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count. Investigators say his son sold heroin to an informant for the state. In May 2022, Snow admitted...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania Schools announce plan for free or reduced meals
From Spotsylvania County Schools-sent to parents and guardians:. Battlefield E.S. Battlefield Middle, Berkeley, Cedar Forest, Chancellor High, Chancellor Middle, Harrison Rd., John J. Wright, Lee Hill, Livingston, Massapanox, Post Oak, Riverview, Salem, Smith Station, Spotsylvania High, Spotswood, Thornburg, and Wilderness will be implementing a new option available to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 2022-2023.
cbs19news
ACPS announced Community Lab interim principal, human resources appointment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools has announced that it has appointed Tim Driver as the interim principal for the Community Lab School for the 2022-2023 school year. He succeeds Chad Ratliff, who is taking on the role of Talent Acquisition Program Manager in the division's...
‘Everything just gets more expensive’: Virginia farmers face higher costs, drier season
The people who help get groceries to your table are feeling the strain of inflation and drier weather.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Horizon Behavioral Health to help 245 homeless young adults in central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health announced on Monday that it received a $1,991,554 award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to implement a program for young adults in central Virginia who are homeless. According to healthcare provider, this program — along with others...
Henrico County Public Schools get ready for back to school with kick-off event
Henrico County Public Schools is getting a head start on celebrating the new school year, with a kick-off event on August 19.
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
visitfarmville.com
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
Charlottesville Nurse Pleads Guilty for Obtaining Fraudulent Fentanyl Prescriptions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A nurse has pleaded guilty for fraudulently obtaining drugs at the hospital...
Deputies injured, resident rescued in Fluvanna County structure fire
Three deputies were injured and an 83-year-old resident was saved from a structure fire in Fluvanna County.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigates reported teen crime spree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
