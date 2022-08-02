ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

Suspect tells officials Springville fire started while using lighter to burn spider

By Jared Turner, KUTV
KUTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kutv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Man killed in SLC autoped crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Crash in Salt Lake City leaves motorcyclist dead, forces closure of 1300 East

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash in Salt Lake City left one person dead and closed a major city street for investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Ben Nielson, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 a.m. of a crash on 1300 East at the 2290 South intersection.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springville, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Springville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Mapleton, UT
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
iheart.com

Utah Man Starts Wildfire Trying To Kill A Spider 😲

A Utah wildfire that's already burned more than one square mile of land was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider with his lighter, authorities say. Cory Allan Martin, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after he tried to burn a spider he encountered while hiking in the foothills near Springville, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reports. Although Martin reportedly confessed to accidentally starting the blaze, he didn't offer a reason for wanting to burn the spider, a sheriff's report reveals. "What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know," says Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider#Utah Valley#The Provo Fire Department
ABC4

Murray Police searching for alleged car thief

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan.  Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash

GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in

HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
HEBER CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy