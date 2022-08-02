New Mexico State defeats Nassau Rockets 105-78 in Bahamas’ opener

NASSAU, Bahamas (KTSM) – It was merely an exhibition game, but the New Mexico State basketball team got the Greg Heiar era off to a good start.

In their first game of a four-game foreign tour in the Bahamas, the Aggies rolled past the Nassau Rockets 105-78, as Kyle Feit buried six three-pointers and a myriad of new guys showed what they could do.

“I was really pleased with our team play. We had a good team effort, guys supported each other and cheered for each other and as a result of that we made a lot of shots,” said Heiar.

Feit’s 18 points were the most of any Aggies player. DaJuan Gordon added 17, Doctor Bradley had 15 and Michael Peake had 14 points.

NMSU mad 14 three-pointers in the win and will now turn its attention to what will likely be a much tougher matchup. The Aggies will battle the Bahamas’ senior national team at 4 p.m. MT on Tuesday afternoon.

