California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers...
Election skeptics rise in GOP races to run state elections
PHOENIX (AP) — The Trump-endorsed state lawmaker who won the GOP nomination for Arizona secretary of state is the latest candidate to advance to the November ballot for a post overseeing state elections while denying the results of the last one. The early success of such candidates is raising...
Kansas voters reject abortion measure in victory for pro-choice movement: projection
(The Hill) – Kansas voters were projected to have rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would give the state legislature the authority to ban abortion, in what was seen as the first major referendum on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Associated Press called the...
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the largest public employee unions in the Empire State has struck a deal, ratifying a five-year labor agreement. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. She said the agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association garnered the approval of more than 80 percent of voting members.
