Timeline set for demo of old Schuster’s building in Masury

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A timeline has been set for the demolition of the former John Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue in Masury.

Brookfield Township trustees gave a report during their regular meeting on Monday.

The building is now set to be demolished in mid-September, according to Code Enforcement Officer Peter Ross. Ross said the demolition was delayed slightly due to the discovery of asbestos in the building.

It will cost $100,000 for the remediation work, but trustees say the cost will be paid for by the Trumbull County Land Bank and county commissioners with their ARP funding.

Trustees say the Land Bank will likely hold on to the property for some time, and it will likely be fenced in.

The building has been vacant for years.

In other business, trustees discussed selling two properties that the township owns. Township Trustee Dan Suttles said the properties — on 8059 Davis Street and 492 Syme Street — will be put out for bid.

Suttles said there are deed restrictions on the property, such as certain manufacturing and the storage of vehicles will not be allowed, as well as some other restrictions. Suttles said trustees wanted to make sure that the properties didn’t turn into eyesores.

He said they are small parcels.

“I don’t think you could put a house on either one of them,” he said.

