The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO