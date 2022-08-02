www.centredaily.com
Orioles Charge Past Rangers Again
The Rangers have lost two straight to Baltimore and are 5-8 since the All-Star Break
Dallas Keuchel Debuts in Rangers System
The former Cy Young winner faced the Triple-A Affiliate of his former team club as he tries to work his way back to the Majors
numberfire.com
Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McKenna will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Austin Hays returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McKenna for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
AOL Corp
Texas Rangers stand pat at MLB trade deadline, both by design and circumstance
The Texas Rangers are an improved club from a year ago. That’s good, of course, but it also left the club, which is 10 wins better than 2021 but still 10 games under .500 and eight games back of a wild card berth, in something of a no man’s land when it came to deal-making.
Yardbarker
Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players
Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
Yardbarker
Rangers Fall to Orioles to Open Homestand
It was a forgettable start to a seven-game homestand for Texas, as the Rangers fell to the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on Monday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers (46-56) were back in town after their longest road trip of the season, an 11-day, 11-game, four-city trip that started in Miami and ended in Anaheim. The Rangers went 5-6 on the trip.
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak
Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
MLB・
First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut
The injury to Jon Gray has opened up a spot in the rotation for a pitcher that has taken a long journey just to get to Arlington.
MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
A pair of American Leagues separated by more than 1,387 miles by car will be pitted against one another for the second time in as many days as the Baltimore Orioles meet up with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. It is about that time to take a look at our MLB odds series, […] The post MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles beat Rangers behind Jorge Mateo's two home runs
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting at the bottom of the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. "It feels...
