Houston, TX

VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
www.click2houston.com

Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says

GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
HOUSTON, TX
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Update: Man with Alzheimer’s located, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A man reported missing in Houston has been located, Houston police said. Police offered no additional information. The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing. Raymond Ryans, 73, was last seen leaving the 8900 block Roos...
HOUSTON, TX
Kait 8

Man killed in fiery crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

