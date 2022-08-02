VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says

www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_com
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom Handy
Related
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.
Click2Houston.com
In less than 11 hours, 3 people were found dead in different locations; Two teens are now charged with the murders
Not long after Houston police announced two teenagers had been charged with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting of two men outside a southeast Houston convenience store Monday, Pearland police identified the same teens as suspects in a third murder that occurred on Sunday. Houston police said Evan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says
GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Man crashes stolen ambulance into Whataburger drive-thru in Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A Sunday night joyride in a stolen ambulance ended on a somber note for one Houston man. According to a police spokesperson, Josue Vega, 26, helped himself to a Houston Fire Department ambulance parked at an area hospital just before 11 p.m. local time, the Houston Chronicle reported.
cw39.com
Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
Click2Houston.com
Update: Man with Alzheimer’s located, Houston police say
HOUSTON – A man reported missing in Houston has been located, Houston police said. Police offered no additional information. The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing. Raymond Ryans, 73, was last seen leaving the 8900 block Roos...
Click2Houston.com
15, 16-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials have arrested two teenagers who they believe were involved in the deadly shooting of a another teen earlier this week. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the 14600 block of Force Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
fox26houston.com
Katy Asian Town targeted in string of burglaries, HCSO needs help to ID suspect
KATY, Texas - A string of burglaries at Katy Asian Town has left people on edge. Law enforcement is now asking for the public's help identifying the suspect caught on surveillance video. Several of the businesses are now boarded up after the alleged burglar shattered multiple glass doors to break...
Click2Houston.com
Fugitive wanted: Man tied to fatal shooting in northwest Houston still on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after police say he shot and killed a person on March 11 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is wanted for murder in connection with the fatal shooting. The incident was...
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, HPD dealing with staffing shortages and recruitment
FORT BEND COUNTY – Law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with staffing shortages, retention and recruitment. Back in April, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office had 48 vacant positions. In August, that number tripled. “I’m down over 120 in my office right now and it’s because...
2 teens charged in shooting death of 16-year-old found in vehicle in east Harris Co., sheriff says
The victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend, the sheriff said. Investigators believe the suspects knew the victim and had issues in the past.
Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia
Police said surveillance video captured the 24-year-old suspect pulling out a gun and firing at the store clerk during an attempted robbery in March.
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
Comments / 14