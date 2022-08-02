How to prevent West Nile Virus in Kern County

www.turnto23.com
Tulare County confirms human case of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus
Health officials say people infected with encephalitis may show flu-like symptoms, such as a fever or headache, or no symptoms at all. Severe cases can affect the central nervous system.
Kern Public Health reports 1,110 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while […]
Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County due to wildfire
The Marmot Fire sparked just before 2 p.m. southeast of Three Rivers and has spread to 127 acres, according to CAL FIRE.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Evacuation orders from brush fire canceled for Lebec residents
Update - Aug. 3, 3 p.m.: KCFD tweeted out that the evacuation warning has been lifted for residents living off North Drive and Haberkern Drive. Update - Aug. 3, 2:20 p.m.: Kern County Fire Department tweeted an update Wednesday afternoon saying the forward progress has been stopped in the Curve Fire burning near North Drive and Lebec Road in Lebec.
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive in Kern River Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a Lamont man that was found unresponsive from the Kern River over the weekend. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31 was seen by a witness jumping into the water at the Kern River west at Kern River Beach, near Round Mountain Road, according to the coroner's office.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Responsibly Sourced
(KERN LIVING) — California Fish Grill only serves seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program or Eco-Certified by a third party. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. 5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield. (661) 498-7723.
New Tulare wildfire reaches more than 100 acres, evacuation warnings in place
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire of Tulare reported that a new wildfire has started this afternoon. Firefighters responded around 2:00 p.m. to the southeast of Three Rivers. According to the state agency, the fire has reached 127 acres, so far Cal Fire of Tulare has four hand crews, six engines, and two dozers, […]
A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast
Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work
Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
Hospital Authority approves Kern Medical, healthcare workers deal
The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a three-year deal on Monday between SEIU Local 521 and Kern Medical.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
California’s megadrought is worse than you think
When Maria Regalado Garcia tried to wash the dishes in her California home one recent morning, only a trickle of water emerged from the kitchen faucet. Other taps in her Tooleville house in rural Tulare County ran similarly dry. The lack of water meant Garcia, 85, couldn’t brush her teeth...
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
