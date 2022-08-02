ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Football is back: Penn State starts camp

By Anderley Penwell, Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49g4np_0h19Uhqn00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The countdown clock to Penn State football officially reads zero! Fall practice started Monday.

Last year, this Penn State team was ranked inside the top five at one point, but sputtered in the second half of the season, finishing with a disappointing 7-6 record.

Penn State welcomes back quite a few returners, especially on offense. Additionally, James Franklin welcomes some marquee transfer, as well as one of the highest rated recruiting classes in his tenure at Penn State.

At Big Ten media day last week, Franklin discussed the new guys, and says they are ready to contribute.

“Although our recruiting class was ranked highly– that sounds great,” said Franklin. “But once they show up the campus, no one cares whether you’re a five star or two star. And we all know there’s exceptions to that. Every year, there’s the five star who doesn’t pan out. There’s the two star that ends up going to the College Football Hall of Fame. So once they show up, you get a better feel. And right now, it just seems like there’s probably more players that we feel like can impact us this year than maybe we’ve had in years past.”

Penn State hosts their media day on Saturday, where we will hear from the players for the first time since midsummer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State trending with 2023 quarterback recruit; improved QB depth on display at Lions’ first practice, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at movement in the 2023 recruiting class and the Lions’ improved numbers at the quarterback position. Penn State is on the board with a Crystal Ball pick in its pursuit of Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback from Dowling Catholic (Iowa) High School currently committed to Tulane. The Lions are currently without a quarterback in their ‘23 class following the flip of Marcus Stokes to Florida, and Smolik is trending up after a solid performance in the Elite 11 finals. Smolik was on campus over the weekend and got a Penn State offer then.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Penn State Basketball in the Final 5 for 4-Star Recruit

Penn State Basketball made the final five schools for a top-target recruit. Amani Hansberry, from Washington DC (Mount St. Joseph High School) is the 140th ranked player in the nation according to 247 Sports and the 28th ranked power forward. Hansberry is 6’8″ and 225 pounds and visited Happy Valley back on March 24th.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils

Altoona, Pa (WTAJ) – Bellwood-Antis is prepping for its week one opening against Tyrone, the annual rivalry meeting between the two Blair County School. The Blue Devils has won the three-straight Backyard Brawls against Tyrone and are looking to get their fourth in a row. The rivals usually play in week one, a game that […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Clifford ready for year two under Yurcich

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The countdown clock to Penn State football officially reads zero as Penn State began fall practice Monday, exactly one month out from the Nittany Lions’ season opener at Purdue. The 2021 season was a puzzling one for a team who was ranked inside the top-5 at one point, but finished […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
University Park, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
Digital Collegian

5 sports Penn State athletics could add to its roster of Division I teams

With conferences shuffling, the introduction of new sports to match new schools seems like a reasonable possibility. Penn State currently offers 29 Division I sports teams, but what if it had more?. As a competitive sports institution with several top-flight teams, additions to the many championship programs already in place...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

AAABA Tourney returns to Johnstown for 77th season

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 77th AAABA Baseball Tournament is back and saw games played at The Point Park in Johnstown. On Wednesday, Altoona beat Paul Carpenter (Johnstown) 8-3. Both teams advance out of pool play and into the elimination round. The tournament continues Thursday, and throughout the weekend. Altoona won their pool and will […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: Central Cambria Red Devils

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a fresh start for Central Cambria football. The Red Devils welcome first-year head coach Don Fyfe. He takes over a struggling Central Cambria program that has gone a disappointing 10-37 over the last five seasons. Fyfe says his offense is throw first, run second, a reversal from Central Cambria’s previous […]
EBENSBURG, PA
patriotleague.org

Laura Tyler-Cook Named Head Women’s Golf Coach at Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Laura Tyler-Cook, a highly respected golf teacher, coach, and player in the Susquehanna Valley for the last 30 years, has been tabbed as Bucknell's next head women's golf coach. An LPGA Class A professional, Tyler-Cook served as the head women's golf coach at Susquehanna University from...
LEWISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
wesb.com

Hollidaysburg Tops Greencastle (Twice) For PA Little League Title

Hollidaysburg upset Greencastle not once, but twice yesterday in the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state championships at Pitt-Bradford. Greencastle entered yesterday’s finals with a 3-0 record in the double-elimination style tournament. Hollidaysburg, meanwhile, was 4-1, after avenging its loss to Keystone that sent their path to the title through the loser’s bracket. Therefore, Hollidaysburg needed to beat Greencastle twice to earn the PA state championship.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
ORBISONIA, PA
WTAJ

Woodward Camp safety protocols for action sports

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In just 24 hours, two Life Flight calls were made to Woodward Camp in Centre County last week, sparking concern from county residents. The camp has a 50-year history and offers facilities and instructions in skateboarding, BMX, gymnastics, cheer, scooter, and parkour. “We are on a mission to empower and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site work taking shape

CASTANEA, PA – “Build it and they will come,” one of the memorable lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams. After a COVID-related delay, the Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority is now in the process of building its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Backers anticipate youth baseball players from all over will come to such a regional sports complex.
CASTANEA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage

To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Weekend Anchor/Reporter

WTAJ Altoona/State College PA is looking for a dynamic Anchor/Reporter to join our award-winning newsroom. This person will anchor our weekend shows and report 3 days a week. We’re also looking for someone who is just as comfortable in the field as they are at the desk. This position will also fill in on the anchor desk for other newscasts as needed. The ideal candidate is digitally savvy and wants to turn regular content and be a part of the community.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Ice Cream Fest Returns to Downtown State College

A tasty fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations is returning to downtown State College for the first time since 2019. The State College Downtown Rotary Club will hold its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Allen Street. “One of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Beer and wine festival coming to downtown Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival is coming to Tyrone for folks that like beer with hops and also for those who just love their wine. The 9th annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at West 10th Street and […]
TYRONE, PA
State College

Decision on Nittany Mall Casino License Likely Still Months Away

Though the process is moving forward, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s decision on whether to grant a license for a category 4 casino at the Nittany Mall is still likely months away from happening. According to a hearing officer’s scheduling order, a hearing on petitions to intervene is tentatively...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

National Autism Conference resumes in-person sessions

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The National Autism Conference will be held in person on the Penn State University Park campus beginning Monday, Aug. 1 for the first time since 2019. The annual conference, which runs from Monday, August 1 to Thursday, August 4 at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, was held for virtually […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Remains of missing Shippensburg woman found in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fl. (WHTM) – The remains of a missing Shippensburg woman have been recovered in Florida. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg. State Police say search efforts revealed she may have traveled to Florida. Investigative efforts led the Pasco Sheriff’s Office to […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy