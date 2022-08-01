Read on www.myradioworks.net
Three candidates already in the hunt for Worthington mayor
Three people have filed to run for the office of Worthington mayor. The filing period began Tuesday and will continue through 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at Worthington City Hall. Councilman Chad Cummings, recent honorary councilman Rick von Holdt and former city councilman Rod Sankey have all filed to be candidates for mayor. They will seek to replace Mike Kuhle, who was first elected to the office in November 2014 and has served two four-year terms. Kuhle, also a former city councilman, has said he will not seek re-election.
Backpack, school supplies giveaway is Aug. 11
Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out to Nobles County kindergarteners through fourth graders from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 230 Clary St., Worthington. Children must be present to receive their backpacks. The event is being sponsored by local businesses, churches, civic groups...
City council to consider loan for new apartment building
Among the items on the agenda for Monday’s Worthington City Council meeting is consideration of a loan that would help in the construction of a 49-unit residential apartment building. The Community Asset Development Group is requesting assistance in the form of a loan for the apartment building, which would...
Saturday cornhole tourney will benefit King Turkey Day
Registration for the King Turkey Day cornhole tournament will be from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the pavilion at 930 Second Ave. in Worthington. The tournament will begin at noon. Social teams will pay $40, and teams in the competitive division will pay $80. Pulled pork sandwiches, chips and...
15-year-old male dies in moped-vs.-car collision
A teenage moped driver died Wednesday as the result of injuries sustained in a crash near Sheldon, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol reported that about 12:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was driving a 2018 Honda moped westbound on 280th Street, or B14, four miles north of Sheldon. A 2016 Hyundai operated by Bonnie Allison, 71, of Spencer, was southbound on Iowa 60. The report says that the boy proceeded into the intersection and struck the car.
