Three people have filed to run for the office of Worthington mayor. The filing period began Tuesday and will continue through 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at Worthington City Hall. Councilman Chad Cummings, recent honorary councilman Rick von Holdt and former city councilman Rod Sankey have all filed to be candidates for mayor. They will seek to replace Mike Kuhle, who was first elected to the office in November 2014 and has served two four-year terms. Kuhle, also a former city councilman, has said he will not seek re-election.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO