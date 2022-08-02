Justin Fields Showing Determination in Trying to Get Bears' Offense Right

www.nbcchicago.com
Albert Breer on Bears LB Roquan Smith contract extension: 'They definitely got a ways to go'
The Chicago Bears have been without star linebacker Roquan Smith for the first two weeks of training camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Tthe bigger concern is the status of contract negotiations between Smith and the team. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s gearing up for a big pay day.
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Who benefits from the tragic injury to Tim Patrick?
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury
The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst
Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...
St. Brown becoming much-needed 'weapon' for Fields, Bears
LAKE FOREST – Will a No. 2 receiver, please stand up? Anyone? Buehler?. All offseason talk around the Bears' wide receivers has centered on the gaping hole on the depth chart after Darnell Mooney. The Bears signed Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. They drafted Velus Jones Jr. and traded for N'Keal Harry.
Chicago Bears: Offensive Line More Settled Than Wide Receiver
The Chicago Bears’ biggest question before the start of training camp was the offensive line. Now it appears that the wide receivers unit has the most questions. As we all know, the Chicago Bears are starting another rebuild. There is a new general manager in Ryan Poles, a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, and entirely new coaching staff.
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields, offense show improvement in Bears practice on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears were back on the practice field for training camp on Wednesday.CBS 2's Matt Zahn was at Halas Hall to learn the latest on the team.After some struggles on Tuesday, quarterback Justin Fields and the offense definitely had more success on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus was especially pleaded with their work in the two-minute drill when Fields led the offense down for a field goal."It's tough because you want to know everything right now," Fields said. "You want to be successful at everything right now. So it's really just knowing that there's going to be...
Receivers will be key to Vikings' new blocking scheme
EAGAN — On Tuesday KJ Osborn said that anybody can block if they try hard enough, even football reporters. He’s giving us way too much credit. But the Minnesota Vikings are going to need all hands on deck when it comes to their running scheme because increasing usage of three-receiver personnel groupings puts more pressure on receivers to block.
Indianapolis Colts owner weighs in on Bears moving to Arlington Heights
Indianapolis Colts owner and Chicago native Jim Irsay said he’s keeping a close eye on the Bears to make the move to Arlington Heights. Having worked in the NFL for more than 50 years, he’s no stranger to stadium disputes.
Bulls to Keep Coby White for Depth, Reassess His Trade Value During Season
Coby White left his exit meeting with the Chicago Bulls in April with directives to improve both his ball handling and strength ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. And from the look of things, White has taken that mission to heart. Yet, his future with the team appears uncertain at...
Rams’ Van Jefferson Injury Provides Tutu Atwell Major Chance
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL with Cooper Kupp being joined by free agent Allen Robinson. Kupp cemented himself as one of the top players at the position with his performance last season and Robinson has multiple 1,000-yard seasons under his belt despite some underwhelming quarterback play.
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features Chicago Landing Kevin Durant
Some NBA brands are just iconic. Normally, that’s due to a sustained period of success for the organization. Often, that image of victory lasts long after the success stops sustaining. Such has been the case with the Chicago Bulls. Throughout the 1990s, they dominated the NBA, winning six championships.
