Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say

plymouthvoice.com
State hospital trespassers charged with arson
Aug. 3, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office has charged three of five individuals arrested in May at the site of a fire at the former Northville State Psychiatric Hospital, with 3rd Degree arson. Northville Township Police concluded the group of trespassers intentionally started the fire in two...
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
fox2detroit.com
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
Southgate man confesses to killing wife, trying to hide body in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The body of a Southgate woman reported missing was found in Washtenaw County before her husband confessed to killing her in an act of domestic violence, police say. Police were contacted shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, for a report of a woman, 42,...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party
A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
Washtenaw County man who allegedly videotaped people in public bathroom charged
A Washtenaw County man who allegedly videotaped people inside public restrooms is facing charges. Michigan State Police say 38-year-old Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stang, of Pittsfield Township, was arraigned Friday.
WILX-TV
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family still searching for answers 5 years after man vanishes leaving work in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The family of a man who vanished shortly after leaving his job in Madison Heights is still searching for answers five years later. Donnie Ray Martin III was last seen leaving work around 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2017, in the area of 10 Mile and Dequindre roads.
Woman With Suspended License Stopped By MSP On Southfield Freeway For Speeding
(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was speeding on Southfield Freeway with a suspended driver’s license. Michigan State Police say troopers stopped the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after she was driving 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on Southfield Freeway near Michigan Avenue. Troopers say the woman only had an identification card on her, but no driver’s license. A check revealed that her license was suspended and had multiple warrants out of several agencies. Troopers say when they asked her to step out of the vehicle she refused and tried to make a video call instead. After she continued to ignore directions, troopers removed her from the vehicle, handcuffed, and arrested her. She was transported to the Livonia Police Department for her outstanding warrants. No one was injured. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Pittsfield Twp. man arrested after recording found in Washtenaw Co. bathrooms
A Pittsfield Township man, 38, has been charged with child sexually abusive activity after recordings were found of people in restrooms in Washtenaw County, according to Michigan State Police. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arrested, state police announced, after a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
Missing Detroit Teen Autumn Allen Found Safe, Mother Speaks Out
(CBS DETROIT) – If you see something, say something. That’s what a Detroit mother wants the community to know. She says the eyes and ears of the public led to her daughter’s safe return. “Ya’ll just saved a life, ya’ll just helped save my daughter’s life,” said Rosia Allen. She says she feels like she just woke up from her worse nightmare. Sunday her daughter Autumn Allen went to a party with friends, but when she returned home, something was off. “She was real slow to talking and slow to like kind of comprehending things,” Rosia said. When Rosia went to check on her, Autumn was gone. Surveillance video...
Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
Neighborhood dispute leads to double fatal shooting, 6 others injured
DETROIT – Eight people were shot and two of them died when an argument between neighbors escalated over the weekend, authorities said. Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder and other crimes in connection with the incident that resulted in the deaths of Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, both of Detroit, on Sunday, July 31, in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Gang member shot after pointing gun at officers in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who Detroit police say is a known gang member was shot by officers Tuesday night. According to police, officers tried to stop the man in Southwest Detroit, but he ran. He was shot three times near Omaha and Annabelle streets around 9:30 p.m. Police...
Man's body pulled from Lake St. Clair after 2 dogs found swimming near empty boat
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team,...
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
