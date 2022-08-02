ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, MI

Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say

 2 days ago
State hospital trespassers charged with arson

Aug. 3, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office has charged three of five individuals arrested in May at the site of a fire at the former Northville State Psychiatric Hospital, with 3rd Degree arson. Northville Township Police concluded the group of trespassers intentionally started the fire in two...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Superior Township, MI
Southgate, MI
Superior Charter Township, MI
Southgate, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party

A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
PONTIAC, MI
Victor Williams
CBS Detroit

Woman With Suspended License Stopped By MSP On Southfield Freeway For Speeding

(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was speeding on Southfield Freeway with a suspended driver’s license. Michigan State Police say troopers stopped the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after she was driving 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on Southfield Freeway near Michigan Avenue. Troopers say the woman only had an identification card on her, but no driver’s license. A check revealed that her license was suspended and had multiple warrants out of several agencies. Troopers say when they asked her to step out of the vehicle she refused and tried to make a video call instead. After she continued to ignore directions, troopers removed her from the vehicle, handcuffed, and arrested her. She was transported to the Livonia Police Department for her outstanding warrants. No one was injured. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Missing Detroit Teen Autumn Allen Found Safe, Mother Speaks Out

(CBS DETROIT) – If you see something, say something. That’s what a Detroit mother wants the community to know. She says the eyes and ears of the public led to her daughter’s safe return. “Ya’ll just saved a life, ya’ll just helped save my daughter’s life,” said Rosia Allen. She says she feels like she just woke up from her worse nightmare. Sunday her daughter Autumn Allen went to a party with friends, but when she returned home, something was off. “She was real slow to talking and slow to like kind of comprehending things,” Rosia said. When Rosia went to check on her, Autumn was gone. Surveillance video...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
The Flint Journal

Neighborhood dispute leads to double fatal shooting, 6 others injured

DETROIT – Eight people were shot and two of them died when an argument between neighbors escalated over the weekend, authorities said. Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder and other crimes in connection with the incident that resulted in the deaths of Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, both of Detroit, on Sunday, July 31, in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI

