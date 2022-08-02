Jonica Moran, age 64, of Somerset

lakercountry.com
‘We need to wrap them in prayer’: Webb talks about flood devastation in home area
The devastating flood damage in eastern Kentucky has been hard to see for a lot of people in Russell County, but for Jedidiah Webb, the devastation hits a little closer to home. Webb is a native of Letcher County, one of the counties hit hard by last week’s flood. He...
Gift card benefit organized by local teen Ben Jones underway for EKY flood victims
One Russell County teen has taken it upon himself to oversee a gift card benefit for the victims of the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Russell County High School Sophomore Ben Jones, age 15, and his family decided to start the benefit upon learning that Ben’s sister, Morgan, an incoming freshman at the University of Kentucky, has a roommate from Floyd County, one of the hard hit areas of the state. While that family and their property has been spared, many of their neighbors were not as fortunate and the stories and images passed to the Jones family from Floyd County prompted the move to begin the benefit.
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
The Tooth Booth a drop-off point for supplies for EKY
One Russell Springs business has a deep connection with eastern Kentucky and with the devastating floods decimating much of the area last week, Dr. Shana Hughes and her mother, Ramona, from The Tooth Booth, who are from Letcher and Pike counties, wanted to step up and help their home area.
127 Yard Sale begins this week
The annual 127 Yard Sale begins this week, making its way from Michigan to Alabama with Russell County serving as a mid-way point for the world’s longest yard sale. While the annual yard sale doesn’t officially get underway until Thursday, many people have already begun selling along the highway.
Tourist commission to meet today
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission Board of Directors will meet today at noon at the tourism office in Russell Springs in a special-called session. The meeting is open to the public. The tourism office is located between KFC and Arby’s in Russell Springs.
57 new COVID cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in Russell County last week. Looking at case totals from neighboring counties, Pulaski County reported 126 cases, Wayne County reported 85, Adair County 55, Casey County 54, Clinton County 34, and Cumberland County 33. Looking at hospitalizations in the...
Russell County yellow in new COVID map; no more green counties
Russell County is in the yellow category on the new COVID-19 community level map as the entire state is now either yellow or red. Russell County’s yellow level indicates a medium level of community spread. Pulaski, Wayne, Clinton and Cumberland counties are all in the red category on the...
Possible fungus infestation at Pulaski Co. beach on Lake Cumberland
A possible fungus infestation at the Pulaski County Park beach area on Lake Cumberland led to its closure on Friday, according to a report in the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. A sign was posted outside the beach area on Friday afternoon, stating that the beach was temporarily closed. Stuart Spillman, Environmental...
Laker Golf season underway
The Laker Golf season is underway, as the team competed in two events last week. The team competed in the Somerset Invitational last Friday at Eagles Nest Country Club and shot a team score of 346, finishing 9th of 15 teams. Bentley Perkerson led the way with a score of...
Russell Springs woman arrested on drug charge Monday
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on a drug-related charge by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening, according to jail records. Felecia Nicole Bunch, age 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second degree, drug unspecified, by Deputy Nathan Ginn and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
Russell County Imagination Library continues to grow
The Russell County Imagination Library continues to grow with more books landing in the hands of children under the age of five in Russell County. During the month of July, 70+ children signed up for the imagination library, another strong month for the program. Russell County Library’s Brenna Posey spoke...
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Steve Wariner inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Russell County native Steve Wariner was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Tuesday morning. Wariner was part of a group inducted yesterday that included Shania Twain, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, and David Malloy. Wariner was inducted in the veteran songwriter-artist category.
Tourism office could see added revenue in 2023
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission met in special session on Tuesday with one lone item on the agenda, but the item has the potential for substantial results for the local tourism industry. Tourism Director Danielle Wilson detailed the meeting with WJRS NEWS…. The amended ordinance will be presented before the...
