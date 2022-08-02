BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT

ocscanner.news
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire
BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER
Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS “ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION” DONATION BIN
***UPDATE*** The bins were returned by the person who took them. ************************. We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. 🚨🚨THEFT ALERT!! 🚨🚨. An individual in a white...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
MANCHESTER: WOMAN POURS GAS ON VICTIM THREATENS TO SET HIM ON FIRE WHILE ROBBING HIM
Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21. Around 2:12 p.m., an 18-year-old man reported to the Manchester Township Police Department that he was the...
Boy, 2, drowns in NJ backyard pool
A 2-year-old boy died in a drowning at a backyard swimming pool in New Jersey on Sunday evening, officials said. Emergency personnel responded to the drowning at a home on McKinley Street in Linden around 6 p.m.
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine
LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said. Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine. On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of...
Police: Robber Threatened To Set Victim On Fire
MANCHESTER – A Township woman has been charged with several offenses after threatening to set someone on fire and stealing their goods and cash, police said. Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21.
NJ toddler's disappearance went unreported for 3 years, now mother's boyfriend charged with murder
Matthew Chiles III, 29, is facing endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains charges in addition to the murder charge.
13-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Saturday in Philadelphia As Police Issue Alert
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver
LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
VIDEO: Woman blocks dog walker's path, hits her with bottle in Brooklyn
The NYPD released the video Tuesday as they search for the woman seen attacking the 32-year-old victim with a bottle at Bushwick and Myrtle Avenues in Bushwick on the morning of July 12.
200 people caught trespassing at private Heritage Minerals lake in Manchester, New Jersey
If you're planning on visiting the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester, New Jersey, for summer activities, you might want to think twice before stepping onto the property.
MONMOUTH COUNTY: PROSECUTORS OFFICE JOINS IN NNO AND SHARES FUN PHOTOS
Joining Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey in collectively visiting a grand total of more than two dozen National Night Out locations across Monmouth County this evening were about 50 members of MCPO, including Acting Chief of Detectives John G. McCabe, Jr. and Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Wojciechowski. …it was a...
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
