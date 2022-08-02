Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.

sciotovalleyguardian.com
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two injured in Ross Co. motorcycle accident
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 11000 block of route 28 on a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. According to the initial reports, a male and female rider were both injured in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into North Bridge Street business in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Employees of the Pizza Hut at 163 North Bridge say the business will remain closed for most of the day following a car crash into their building. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering the front window of the pizza shop on Tuesday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. residence a total loss following morning fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of Shoemaker Road. The call came in shortly after 8:00 a.m. Fire crews, upon arrival, found the residence completely destroyed by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troopers: Man leaves scene after deadly Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Warren County where they say a man fled the scene. Troopers said Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was heading southbound on Corwin Road, in Oregonia, on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when she failed to properly handle a curve around 11:30 p.m. This caused her to go off the left side of road and hit an embankment.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash claims life of Albany man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Waverly search for missing girl
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing. The height of Jordan Grooms is described as 5′ 6″. Officials say she was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday. Contact the police department at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
Infant girl hit in drive-by shooting, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday evening after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home. Columbus police said they first received a 911 call of multiple people shot at 7:17 p.m., in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way. When officers got there, the woman who called […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More details emerge from bones found in city park annex
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the discovery of human bones found in the Yoctangee Park Annex. The Guardian broke the story this week of the grim discovery. On Saturday, reports say, a man with his children were in the area of the boat ramp of...
Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Darlene StLouis
Description: Last seen wearing a flowery blouse and has a cartoon bear tattoo on her foot. On August 3, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Darlene StLouis was last seen by police in Fayetteville, WV after being reported missing late at night on 8/2/2022. As of 14:00 on 8/3/22, she has not returned home and law enforcement are concerned for her safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Oberlin St in the city of Gahanna 43230.
sciotopost.com
Williamsport Woman Sentenced to Prison for High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase through the county ended with several crashes and a woman who is heading to jail. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was called in as a reckless driver by several people on us 62 going through Harrisburg, but neither OSP nor Pickaway Sheriff had anyone in the area, but they had a good idea what way she was coming and set up a perimeter around the Five points pike area where they attempted to stop the driver. A high-speed chase ensued at speeds of over 120 mph. The chase went through Yankeetown pike, Pherson pike, keys road, onto US22 and into Williamsport where OSP said that she stopped and boxed her in, they attempted arrest and she would not comply and get out of the vehicle. Eventually, law enforcement was forced to break her driver’s side window that’s when she took off again from law enforcement and drove into a Pickaway Sheriff K9 unit vehicle to escape and hit a parked vehicle, and the chase continued. She pulled onto Pike and Church where she hit another parked car and then reversed and hit the K9 unit a second time attempted to escape again.
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
2 stolen vehicles recovered, 11 impounded in Columbus ATV, dirt bike crackdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities impounded 11 more vehicles and recovered at least two that were stolen as law enforcement continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on central Ohio streets. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
sciotopost.com
Break In: New Planet Fitnesses Robbed Before Opening
Circleville – Sheriff department was called after a break in occured at the new Planet Fitness over the weekend. According to The Pickaway County Sheriff department on 07-31-2022 The sheriff department was called to the Planet Fitness Gym at 1460 Circleville Plaza Dr. for a report of Breaking & Entering.
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
WKRC
Brown County deputies name suspect in gas station armed robbery
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man recently held up a Georgetown-area gas station at gunpoint. Brown County deputies have named a suspect but they have to find him. Investigators say Andrew Finley, 32, robbed the Rich Oil gas station on State Route 125 just before 11:30 on July 30.
1 dead after south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a fire at a home in south Columbus early Monday morning. The fire happened on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue just west of Lockbourne Road around 6:10 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Fire. According to Battalion Chief Jeff...
Comments / 1