With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration

Single-use plastics now fully banned in Bellingham. These are the rules
“We’ve always been an environmentally-focused community, and this ordinance is just an extension of that,” said City Council member Dan Hammill.
Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
As encampment sweeps continue to increase throughout the summer in King County, Councilmember Tammy Morales believes the executive office is failing the homeless by not providing permanent shelter. “What we saw today was a continued failure of our city response to addressing the root cause of homelessness,” said Morales. “People...
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
Seattle business owners furious, ‘desperate’ over homeless crisis, slam ‘musical chairs’ policy
Seattle business owners are furious over the city’s homeless population, slamming politicians for playing “musical chairs” with encampments as it cripples the community’s safety and livelihood. Business owner Matthew Humphrey joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how the trend has impacted his ability to do...
UW expert says the housing market is the key factor causing homelessness
Why does King County have a larger number of people living homeless than nearly everywhere else in the U.S.? The answer lies with housing market conditions, according to Homelessness is a Housing Problem, a new book by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern. Colburn is an assistant professor of real...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
5 things to know Tuesday
Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish County. Since April, demand...
Skateboarders want to save Federal Way park amid proposed city facility
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Skateboarders say the proposed site for a new Operations and Maintenance Facility in Federal Way is threatening a space that they love. The city was considering a few different sites for the facility, with the Steel Lake Skate Park a top choice at this point. That has motivated people to speak up at city hall.
This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Washington and Bellingham
You’ll need to work 72 hours a week to afford living in Washington if you make minimum wage.
WA reps ‘demand answers’ from USPS over mail backlog
The last day to return your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary is August 2, but with postal delays in Whatcom County, some are worried about their ballot getting counted in time for the election. Pictures have come up on social media of hundreds of packages and boxes full...
Washington heat wave kills 10. Emergency rooms treat 540 heat victims
Medical officials now believe excessive heat has killed at least 10 people in Washington state since July 25. That figure is based on preliminary reports from county coroners and the Washington Department of Health. State officials didn’t have the location of all the deaths, but we know that at least...
A Fairhaven restaurant known for its Eastern European menu closes after 13 years
The eatery opened in 2009, right in the middle of a major economic recession.
Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs
KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
Federal resources could be coming to Seattle to encourage victims to report hate crimes
SEATTLE — More aid could be coming to western Washington to help federal prosecutors tackle hate crimes. Tanya Woo grew up in the Chinatown International District and is a lead volunteer for the Chinatown International District Community Watch. The group walks through the Chinatown International District several times a...
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary
SEATTLE — RV encampments move out, and giant concrete blocks move in. It has been happening in neighborhoods across the City of Seattle. Right now, dozens of concrete barricades are in an area in West Seattle where an RV encampment once sat for three years along Andover Street and 28th Avenue SW.
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal
Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
King County Approves Free Public Transit for Residents 18 and Younger
All King County residents under the age of 18 will be allowed to ride public transit free of charge beginning September 1st. The King County Council recently voted in support of this in late July. The law will be amended for the King County Metro. The Free Youth Transit Pass...
