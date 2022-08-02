ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration

Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish County. Since April, demand...
