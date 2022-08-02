$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner hasn't claimed prize

Read on newschannel20.com
$1.33B Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — It has almost been a week since the third highest Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Illinois and the ticket is still unclaimed. "For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions. We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy, and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience."
2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
Illinois launches Manufacturing Matters tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new tour launched on Wednesday is highlighting manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is holding a statewide tour that will show off the economic impact manufacturing has on Illinois. The tour will visit factories and universities. Manufacturing employs over 600,000 people and makes...
Illinois' school supplies tax break begins Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5%, from 6.25% to 1.25% for the tax holiday. Though how much are you actually saving?. "I mean, you've always got school clothes, you know, required shoes for gym class. We got registration fees, sports," said local parent Isaiah Rodriguez when discussing how many costs he faces when his children return to school.
Jesse White to serve as Twilight Parade Grand Marshal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois’ longest serving Secretary of State Jesse White will serve as the Grand Marshall for this year's Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade. White was first elected to office in 1998. He has continued to serve as the state's 37th Secretary of State. “Jesse White...
Studies show certain drivers are getting pulled over more
CHICAGO (WICS) — Motorists of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at rates higher than that of white drivers according to data collected and reported by police across the state. In 2021, Black drivers were approximately 1.7 times more likely to be stopped by police...
Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
Disaster proclamation for two Southwestern Illinois counties
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation on Wednesday for two Southwestern Illinois counties after severe weather. The severe weather hit the counties on July 25 and July 27. St. Clair and Washington counties will now have access to state resources and emergency personnel to...
Annual Mount Auburn Farmer's Picnic kicks off
MOUNT AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — It was an afternoon of family fun in Mount Auburn on Thursday. The 135th Mount Auburn Farmer's Picnic week kicked off with a pageant at the grandstand at the Mt. Auburn Community Park. The pageant has a Little Miss and Little Mister for kids...
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
Gov. Pritzker speaks out about abortion
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, officially announced the new Illinois Department of Public Health Director on Thursday. During the announcement, Gov. Pritzker spoke about health care and abortion access in Illinois. "I've said it before and I'll say it again abortion is health care," Governor Pritzker said....
