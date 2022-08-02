3 Possible Scapegoats for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022

justblogbaby.com
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Raiders QB Coach Excited For Group Ahead Of Hall of Fame Game
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is just days away, and with it, the return of Las Vegas Raiders football. One position group to keep an eye on will be the quarterbacks, led by coach Bo Hardegree. Hardegree, who has been in the NFL since 2014, served with new...
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
'Life of the party' Denzel Perryman all business on field for Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Like he so often diagnoses plays on the field as a middle linebacker, Denzel Perryman knew exactly what was about to be asked of him as he stood at the lectern. Still, that did not mean the Pro Bowler was comfortable being asked about an NFL Network...
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Raiders vs Jaguars: 3 Burning Questions That Need Answering
Football is back! The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the NFL Preseason in Canton, Ohio tomorrow for the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As we get closer and closer to meaningful football, the Raiders still have some burning questions that need to be answered. Question No. 1-...
Derek Carr Gives His Latest Assessment on the Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr after two weeks of camp gave his latest thoughts and assessments on the Las Vegas Raiders training camp.
Examining the Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
Raiders Training Camp: Jayon Brown Talks UCLA, Working With Denzel Perryman
With Las Vegas Raiders training camp fully underway, new linebacker Jayon Brown spoke with the media recently, where he touched on several subjects. Among the topics, Brown shared his thoughts on fellow teammate Denzel Perryman, along with some of his UCLA brethren. Brown was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans...
Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham is Ready
DALLAS, Texas-The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations for their 2022 rookie Dylan Parham. The Silver and Black offensive line is going to be the biggest question mark heading into tomorrow's Hall of Fame Game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders understand that their offensive line has faced immense scrutiny...
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous
Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
2022 Hall of Fame Game preview: What to watch for in Jaguars-Raiders
The 2022 season begins Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the first NFL action of the year. The Jacksonville Jaguars embark on a new journey under coach Doug Pederson, who arrives in Duval County as the man chosen to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence back on track toward stardom, and the Jaguars on the path to success. His tenure as Jacksonville's coach begins just steps from football's most hallowed halls.
Raiders Opinion: This Hall Of Fame Game Carries Greater Weight
When the family of Cliff Branch gives his Hall of Fame induction speech, the Raiders will officially kick off the start of a hopeful playoff journey. The “dog days” of the 2022 summer have been a bit more grueling than usual for Raiders fans as they wait for the debut of Davante Adams in the Silver and Black. Yet, the wait is coming to an end. Like the groundhog seeing its shadow on February 2nd signifying the coming end of winter, the NFL’s Hall of Fame game signals a new season.
Raiders RB Zamir White’s Toughness Standing Out At Camp
After some early concern from Las Vegas Raiders fans, rookie running back Zamir White is now making waves at training camp in Henderson. The former Georgia Bulldog was taken in the fourth round back in April. His selection was initially a surprise given the needs at the offensive and defensive lines. However, the pick made much more sense once you understood new head coach Josh McDaniels’ approach to running back. The team also declined Josh Jacobs’ fifth-year option, leading to further speculation that the team was starting to look for a replacement. However, Jacobs and Kenyan Drake figure to be at the top of the rotation this season. Even so, White will surely see plenty of action in 2022.
Guy Got His Kicks on First Day With Raiders
The greatest punter in the history of the NFL, Ray Guy, was also part of what many consider the greatest professional sports franchise in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Room To Run? Raiders Embrace Back By Committee
In shifting to a committee approach, expect 2022 to be an interesting year for the Raiders and the running back position. With the Las Vegas Raiders leaving Josh Jacobs’ future up in the air, the team also stirs up questions regarding the running back room. The Raiders enjoyed Josh Jacobs’ talents for the last three seasons. He tallied 3,087 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. However, they do not seem too intent to extend him after the 2022 season. As confusing as it may be, this tends to be typical for running backs not meeting “superstar” quality.
