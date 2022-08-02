ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

3 Possible Scapegoats for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022

By Joshua Terrill
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
justblogbaby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Coach Excited For Group Ahead Of Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is just days away, and with it, the return of Las Vegas Raiders football. One position group to keep an eye on will be the quarterbacks, led by coach Bo Hardegree. Hardegree, who has been in the NFL since 2014, served with new...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
FanSided

ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement

ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders vs Jaguars: 3 Burning Questions That Need Answering

Football is back! The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the NFL Preseason in Canton, Ohio tomorrow for the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As we get closer and closer to meaningful football, the Raiders still have some burning questions that need to be answered. Question No. 1-...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Yardbarker

Raiders Training Camp: Jayon Brown Talks UCLA, Working With Denzel Perryman

With Las Vegas Raiders training camp fully underway, new linebacker Jayon Brown spoke with the media recently, where he touched on several subjects. Among the topics, Brown shared his thoughts on fellow teammate Denzel Perryman, along with some of his UCLA brethren. Brown was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans...
NFL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham is Ready

DALLAS, Texas-The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations for their 2022 rookie Dylan Parham. The Silver and Black offensive line is going to be the biggest question mark heading into tomorrow's Hall of Fame Game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders understand that their offensive line has faced immense scrutiny...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous

Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
NFL
NFL

2022 Hall of Fame Game preview: What to watch for in Jaguars-Raiders

The 2022 season begins Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the first NFL action of the year. The Jacksonville Jaguars embark on a new journey under coach Doug Pederson, who arrives in Duval County as the man chosen to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence back on track toward stardom, and the Jaguars on the path to success. His tenure as Jacksonville's coach begins just steps from football's most hallowed halls.
CANTON, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders Opinion: This Hall Of Fame Game Carries Greater Weight

When the family of Cliff Branch gives his Hall of Fame induction speech, the Raiders will officially kick off the start of a hopeful playoff journey. The “dog days” of the 2022 summer have been a bit more grueling than usual for Raiders fans as they wait for the debut of Davante Adams in the Silver and Black. Yet, the wait is coming to an end. Like the groundhog seeing its shadow on February 2nd signifying the coming end of winter, the NFL’s Hall of Fame game signals a new season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders RB Zamir White’s Toughness Standing Out At Camp

After some early concern from Las Vegas Raiders fans, rookie running back Zamir White is now making waves at training camp in Henderson. The former Georgia Bulldog was taken in the fourth round back in April. His selection was initially a surprise given the needs at the offensive and defensive lines. However, the pick made much more sense once you understood new head coach Josh McDaniels’ approach to running back. The team also declined Josh Jacobs’ fifth-year option, leading to further speculation that the team was starting to look for a replacement. However, Jacobs and Kenyan Drake figure to be at the top of the rotation this season. Even so, White will surely see plenty of action in 2022.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Room To Run? Raiders Embrace Back By Committee

In shifting to a committee approach, expect 2022 to be an interesting year for the Raiders and the running back position. With the Las Vegas Raiders leaving Josh Jacobs’ future up in the air, the team also stirs up questions regarding the running back room. The Raiders enjoyed Josh Jacobs’ talents for the last three seasons. He tallied 3,087 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. However, they do not seem too intent to extend him after the 2022 season. As confusing as it may be, this tends to be typical for running backs not meeting “superstar” quality.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy