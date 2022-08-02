Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts

wjbq.com
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Stunning drone video shows humpback whale enjoying sunrise in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Stunning drone video showed a gigantic humpback whale enjoying the sunrise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Video captured by photographer Charlie Nutting and shared with Boston 25 News showed the whale floating along at a leisurely pace around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. In an Instagram post,...
CHOMP! Watch Hammerhead Shark Chow Down On Fish Just Off Nantucket Coast
That's one way to end Shark Week. Beachgoers in Nantucket got a rare treat recently when a hammerhead shark swam close to them to grab a quick bite to eat. Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson were lucky enough to capture the encounter off the coast of Ladies Beach on Sunday, July 31. You can practically hear the "Jaws" theme.
nbcboston.com
RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island. Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston. The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from...
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
Barnstable Patriot
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th From MaryEllen Spinola
I have a few excellent up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th. I thought someone may be interested in them who follow birds here in Gloucester. Do you know anyone who would want the photos? I’m not a birder, I was just at...
tigerdroppings.com
9 sharks detected off Cape Cod. Beaches closed.
White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app, which tracks the fish, didn't immediately note a sighting in the area, but it did show a shark sighting around the same time about 75 yards off the shore of Nauset Beach. And a buoy south of Nauset Beach, off Chatham's North Beach Island, detected nine separate white sharks in the area Saturday alone. It uses technology to note when sharks that have been previously tagged swim nearby -- Saturday's visitors includes sharks called Dylan, Fruit Loops, Warren Squidward, according to the Sharktivity app.
NECN
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet
Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
Eater
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
MSPCA: 150 cats from Florida ready for adoption this weekend in Massachusetts
The “Southern Hub" transport program flew 150 homeless cats from Florida to the New Bedford Regional Airport on Tuesday.
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
Secret Phrase that Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry; getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes jumping on the website of the resort or hotel you're staying may have some fun info on the site, and sometimes it's random articles like this where we share the secret word, or in this case, phrase.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that...
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
New Bedford Man Shares Experience on Cruise Ship Struck By Fishing Vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard determined that the New Bedford-based Gabby G, a 92-foot fishing boat, slammed into the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket early Saturday, as passengers were awakened by a loud boom. New Bedford lawyer Paul Santos and his wife were...
NECN
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
