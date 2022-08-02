www.themainemag.com
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
The party of the summer is about to descend on Belfast. It’s the 13th annual Street Party brought to Belfast. Monday August 1 or the NEXT SUNNY DAY!. From 5 to 9:30 p.m., it’s the event that men women and children of all ages from 3 to 93 look forward to all year long and it will be here in just a few days.
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is getting ready for their 29th annual event: Taste of Waterville. The event will be held at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls starting Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m. It will showcase a wide variety of foods from bite booths to food trucks. There...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
Maine’s Longest Running Humongous Corn Maze in Levant Reveals 2022 Design
If you've never been, put this on a bucket list right now!. The Treworgy Family Orchard in Levant, Maine has wowed people since they started their corn maze back in 2001. Back then the concept and the maze was a bit more simple than it is these days. It was a giant piece of popcorn.
Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity
You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
Admission To The ‘Maine Lobster Festival’ Is Free This Year
One of the biggest parties of the year gets started this Wednesday…and it’s free to get in!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, with 5 huge fun filled days that the whole family can enjoy. This year's Maine Lobster Festival is back, and...
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce has strengthened its Board of Directors with the addition of three new members: Michelle Curtis of First National Bank joins as Board Treasurer; and Mary Tripp, of Bank of America, and John McKeith, of The Belfast Center, join as Board Members, respectively. Michelle Curtis...
5 ‘Classic’ Maine Jingles That Always Got Stuck In Our Heads
I'm the oldest of four kids. My family has always had a strange sense of humor. I blame my mom for making us wear silly outfits as kids, for giving us a resiliency only gained through having lived through constant teasing. While my brothers are almost in a class of...
It’s a Whopper – 1 of the Worst Brewer Parking Lots is Now Paved
Brewer's Burger King restaurant now has a fresh coat of pavement on the parking lot. In recent months, I have to admit, I've been avoiding eating at one of my favorite fast food restaurants...and not just because I've been eating healthier. The parking lot at Brewer's Burger King has been absolutely frightening. I always expected to find my exhaust system in one of their monster potholes. A simple trip for a burger at lunch was like driver's ed and navigating those stupid cones, except instead of hitting an orange obstacle you could lose a tire.
Everything You Need To Know About Taste Of Waterville 2022
One of the most loved cultural events in Central Maine is Waterville's annual "Taste of Waterville". The day-long event gives locals and visitors a chance to sample some great food, drink some great local beers, and hear some amazing local bands. Over the years, the event has morphed, slightly. In...
Housing market in Maine may take a 'pause' after competitive demand
BANGOR, Maine — Housing sales in Maine have been feeling the effects of rising mortgage interest rates for quite some time. If you've been in the market for a home, you've probably felt these effects. James Stoneton, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker in Bangor, said he has seen...
A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future
BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
New information on Winterport stabbing
WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
