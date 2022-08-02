ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate

Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Summer Street Party 2022 ready to rock Aug. 1

The party of the summer is about to descend on Belfast. It’s the 13th annual Street Party brought to Belfast. Monday August 1 or the NEXT SUNNY DAY!. From 5 to 9:30 p.m., it’s the event that men women and children of all ages from 3 to 93 look forward to all year long and it will be here in just a few days.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Taste of Waterville prepares for annual event

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is getting ready for their 29th annual event: Taste of Waterville. The event will be held at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls starting Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m. It will showcase a wide variety of foods from bite booths to food trucks. There...
WATERVILLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
I-95 FM

What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?

And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity

You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
UNITY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Candy Shop#Toys#Food Truck#Cg Bikes
94.9 HOM

Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway

This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
Z107.3

Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.

Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
HAMPDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
92 Moose

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Board members

The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce has strengthened its Board of Directors with the addition of three new members: Michelle Curtis of First National Bank joins as Board Treasurer; and Mary Tripp, of Bank of America, and John McKeith, of The Belfast Center, join as Board Members, respectively. Michelle Curtis...
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

It’s a Whopper – 1 of the Worst Brewer Parking Lots is Now Paved

Brewer's Burger King restaurant now has a fresh coat of pavement on the parking lot. In recent months, I have to admit, I've been avoiding eating at one of my favorite fast food restaurants...and not just because I've been eating healthier. The parking lot at Brewer's Burger King has been absolutely frightening. I always expected to find my exhaust system in one of their monster potholes. A simple trip for a burger at lunch was like driver's ed and navigating those stupid cones, except instead of hitting an orange obstacle you could lose a tire.
BREWER, ME
B98.5

Everything You Need To Know About Taste Of Waterville 2022

One of the most loved cultural events in Central Maine is Waterville's annual "Taste of Waterville". The day-long event gives locals and visitors a chance to sample some great food, drink some great local beers, and hear some amazing local bands. Over the years, the event has morphed, slightly. In...
WATERVILLE, ME
WGME

A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future

BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

New information on Winterport stabbing

WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
WINTERPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy