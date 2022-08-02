ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Crash Prompts Car Chase Through Five Local Cities

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed accident that reportedly injured three people on Wednesday. The car chase began when police officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on July 27, according to police. Officers chased the car through five cities: Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, and Rowlett. It ended with a wrong-way crash in Garland.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers

ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
ARLINGTON, TX
advocatemag.com

Watch: When 25 cents was highway robbery on the Dallas North Tollway

In July 1975, the price of admission to the Dallas North Tollway increased by a nickel to 25 cents. To justify the increase, authorities at the time said not enough cars were using the tollway to pay off the 1968 bond that funded the road’s $33.5-million construction. Watch the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested

One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Loose boat closes down FM 407

On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer

DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Aims to End Traffic Fatalities

Recently passed Vision Zero Plan designed to halt deaths by 2030. Dallas’ new Vision Zero plan lays out 40 action items for the city to curb traffic fatalities. The goal: no traffic deaths by 2030. Action items include:. • Improving road and sidewalk infrastructure. • Increasing traffic safety awareness...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down Central Expressway lanes near downtown Dallas

DALLAS — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down southbound lanes on the Central Expressway near downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Haskell Avenue exit on the highway, according to police. A motorcycle driver hit a wall and crashed. They died at the...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407

The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail

A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
