Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Maine police search for family that hasn’t returned from camping trip
“We're really scared right now." Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help finding a family that didn’t return from a planned camping trip last week. The Sanford Police Department said Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen were last seen driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a black rear bumper and Maine license plate (1563VJ).
Five shark sightings Tuesday on Cape Cod
After a busy weekend that saw 12 shark sightings off the coast of Cape Cod between Saturday and Sunday, the sightings continued early this week. The Sharktivity app reported five sightings Tuesday between 10:54 a.m. and 1:44 p.m. There were two sightings of what was likely the same shark 25...
Time Out Global
Road trip to New Hampshire this weekend to visit Tuscan Village
Summer in New England may be fleeting, but it is special. The sunny days, balmy nights and ocean breezes are what make our harsh winters all worth it. And in New England because there are so many worthy destinations within road trip distance of Boston, with a little planning you will never have a dull weekend all summer long.
The #4 Best Hotel in the Entire World is in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What an incredible achievement! Travel and Leisure Magazine released its Top 100 Hotels in the world, and only 2 from the United States made it into the top 10. New Hampshire shined brightest for the United States in that #4 spot, while a hotel in New York City snagged the #8 spot.
History of Maine Little League Champions
Ever wonder which community has won the most Maine State Little League (11-12) Championships? Here's your answer as we have all the state champions from 1957-2022. A Maine Little League team has played in the Little League World Series 3 times. In 1951 Suburban, a Portland-area league covering the suburbs...
Portland Little League team headed to Eastern Regional Championships
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland 9- and 10-year-old Little League All Stars are heading to Cranston, Rhode Island this weekend for the Eastern Regional Championships. Portland, who beat Bangor Friday night to win states, will open up against Vermont on Saturday at noon. The team is coached by the...
